The NABJ Hit Job for Headlines and President Trump Wins! (VIDEO)

by

President Trump may just be the ballsiest man in American history. You can not deny his strength and boldness when it comes to confronting the enemy. The National Association of Black Journalists set Trump, up all for “Fake News” headlines. You have to see them to believe them, but don’t, they are all lies.

It what may have been one of the most disrespectful interviews I have ever seen. President Trump did what he does best, trigger the left, with the truth.

Also, we break down the Olympic Boxing match that never should have happened. Make vs. Female. The disgrace that is the Olympics continues.

Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

