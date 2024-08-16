Mysterious Black Ring Spotted in Sky Over Virginia

A mysterious black ring was spotted in the sky over southeastern Virginia.

CBS 17 reported Ron Stepp was the first to report the black ring and sent a video of the ring to WAVY 10 News.

Stepp reported he first spotted the mysterious smoke ring near the Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Another person was also able to snap photos of the mysterious ring near Old Mooretown Road.

The ring only appeared in teh sky for approximately 10 minutes before fading away.

LOOK:

Mysterious black ring appears in the sky over Virginia https://t.co/5DVTRfpz6r pic.twitter.com/3JO4Q6ENpx — WBTW News13 (@WBTWNews13) August 15, 2024

Another angle:

WHAT THE…? A mysterious black ring appeared in the sky over southeastern Virginia. What do you think it is? MORE: https://t.co/BwyQNLMyr2 pic.twitter.com/Kl1PN9GYyc — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) August 15, 2024

Per CBS 17:

A mysterious black ring appeared in the sky over southeastern Virginia on Tuesday. Nexstar’s WAVY started receiving messages shortly after 11 a.m. as viewers of reached out with images and video of the ominous looking ring floating in the sky. Ron Stepp, who sent in video, said he was working in the vicinity of Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg when it appeared overhead. He described it a huge smoke ring and said it disappeared after about 10 minutes. Another person in the area of Old Mooretown Road stopped to snap some photos of it.

Meteorologist Ricky Mathews could not confirm what caused the bizarre rings but did say it may have formed from pyrotechnics.