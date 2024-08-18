MUST SEE: WalkAway’s Brandon Straka’s Moving Testimony:”6 Years Later: Why I Still #WalkAway From the Democrat Party” (Video)

In 2018, the #WalkAway campaign began on Facebook after founder Brandon Straka posted a video explaining why he was walking away from the Democrat Party.

His story is amazing. After being a dedicated liberal for years and years, he started to do a bit of investigating and decided he could no longer support the viciousness and lies of the left.

Over the last six years, the movement has continued to grow and has created some of the most passionate and influential voices in the public square.

The left is terrified of Brandon and his movement and has tried various ways to silence him because he is so effective.

He leads leftists to the light.

And once they Walk Away they DON’T walk back!

Brandon recently shared a video reflecting on why, six years later, he continues to #WalkAway from the Democrat Party.

He shared on X:

6 Years Later: Why I Still #WalkAway From the Democrat Party On May 26, 2018, Brandon Straka shared a video about why he was walking away from the Democrat Party. That video went viral and launched the #WalkAway Campaign, a movement that led to hundreds of thousands of people sharing their own stories and videos of walking away from liberalism and the political left. Now, 6 years later, Brandon follows up his original video with the first ever "sequel" to it. In this new video, Brandon states in rapid-fire succession all that the left has done to erode and destroy our culture, our country, our values, and our freedom. From the left's war on reality, to their presumed ownership of minorities, to bringing authoritarianism to America, to weaponizing our justice system… this video speaks to all of it and then some.

In his updated #WalkAway video, Straka shares, “The left is no longer simply intolerant, inflexible, illogical, unAmerican, and misinformed.”

“In the last six years, they have devolved into malicious, corrupt, perverse, sadistic, ruthless, oppressive, and borderline authoritarian behavior and rhetoric.”

“Liberalism has been devoured by leftism. And leftism is just hatred and destruction marketed as virtue.”

— Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) August 16, 2024

