Multi-Millionaire Michelle Obama in DNC Speech Says Her Parents Were ‘Suspicious of Folks Who Took More Than They Needed’ (VIDEO)

Former First lady Michelle Obama was a big hit with Democrats at their convention on Tuesday night, drawing huge applause from the liberal crowd during her speech.

It was ironic to hear her talk as if she is a defender of the ‘little guy’ when she and her husband are now multi-millionaires who own mansions in multiple locations, including Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Michelle was paid tens of millions for her last book, yet during her speech she claimed that her parents were suspicious of people who took more than they needed. Watch:

.@MichelleObama says her parents were "suspicious of folks who took more than they needed." pic.twitter.com/64tNg2ar42 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama demanded $65 million to write a book. https://t.co/aEuMSEyjAl — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 21, 2024

Conservatives on Twitter/X had other thoughts about her speech. See below:

Says the person with these *three* houses https://t.co/CmVYE5Froo pic.twitter.com/3euNtz3ffF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 21, 2024

M. Obama says "until recently," she had a "deep pit" in her stomach and a "palpable sense of dread" — until their band of Democrat elites conspired to boot Crooked Joe off the ticket pic.twitter.com/fBhyQjSGOg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama: "We don't have the benefit of generational wealth" Just one of Michelle Obama's houses: pic.twitter.com/3NKhK3rEO2 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama talks about losing hope, feeling "a palpable sense of dread about the future." Who's been in charge of the country for the last four years? #DNC2024 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama is talking about “hope” and needing change. Democrats have been in the White House for 12 of the past 16 years. — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama last year was paid $750K to give a one hour speech in Germany about diversity and inclusion https://t.co/toGwHISuE6 pic.twitter.com/xtLbZOKw2b — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2024

Michelle Obama: “Hope is making a comeback.” It’s as if Kamala and Joe Biden haven’t been in power for 3.5 years. Gaslighting levels are truly wild. pic.twitter.com/bYt74sxZta — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 21, 2024

MICHELLE OBAMA: “We don’t have the luxury of cheating others to get further ahead—We don’t get to change the rules so we always win.” WOW. pic.twitter.com/W7t2MWWfmk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2024

Michelle is a trooper for the Democrat party. America? Not so much.