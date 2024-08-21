Multi-Millionaire Michelle Obama in DNC Speech Says Her Parents Were ‘Suspicious of Folks Who Took More Than They Needed’ (VIDEO)



Former First lady Michelle Obama was a big hit with Democrats at their convention on Tuesday night, drawing huge applause from the liberal crowd during her speech.

It was ironic to hear her talk as if she is a defender of the ‘little guy’ when she and her husband are now multi-millionaires who own mansions in multiple locations, including Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Michelle was paid tens of millions for her last book, yet during her speech she claimed that her parents were suspicious of people who took more than they needed. Watch:

Conservatives on Twitter/X had other thoughts about her speech. See below:

Michelle is a trooper for the Democrat party. America? Not so much.

