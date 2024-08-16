MSNBC Host Gushes About Democrats Pushing Biden Out of the Race: ‘Real Hope in a Democracy’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Alex Wagner appeared on the Colbert show this week and was giddy about the fact that Biden was pushed out of the race. You know, for democracy.

She even went so far as to say that Biden dropping out gave the country hope after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Wagner’s performance here highlights the alternate reality that many people on the left live in with regard to politics.

NewsBusters reports:

Wagner Claims Biden Dropping Out Helped Country Heal After Trump Assassination Attempt MSNBC’s Alex Wagner joined CBS’s Stephen Colbert for Wednesday’s taping of The Late Show and somehow managed to claim that President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race was the high the country needed after the low of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Wagner also managed to heap copious amounts of praise on the “joyful” personalities of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Colbert asked, “Are you excited about this change of the election story?” Not only was Wagner excited, she did not even bother trying to hide it, “I mean, Stephen, yes. Yes, 1,000 times, yes, I’m excited.” She added, “To go from an attempted assassination, which is a historic low for the country, right? To what is just an extraordinary act by a man, Joe Biden, but also a party in terms of coming together and trying to do what the party thinks is truly best for the country gives it real hope in a democracy, right? And not just because strategically it’s better for Democrats, but it’s also, I think, for someone who lived, for all of us who lived through the Trump years, there was a real question about where we were going as a country?”

Here’s the video:

MSNBC's Alex Wagner tells Stephen Colbert that Biden dropping out was the high the country needed after the low of the Trump assassination attempt "From an attempted assassination… To what is just an extraordinary act by a man, Joe Biden… gives it real hope in a democracy" pic.twitter.com/lzVBw94PDf — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) August 15, 2024

Notice that Wagner never mentions any of the things that are causing real economic pain to the American people. For people like her, wealthy people in the media, it’s all just about the feels.