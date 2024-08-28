‘MOTHER of All Community Notes’: Pro-Kamala Media Spin Backfires Spectacularly

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Millions of Americans are more than aware of the super-leftist bias of the national media. But one well-known news outlet just may have ‘jumped the shark’ with this incredibly ludicrous assertion.

Long have legacy media outlets in America pushed hard for their political agenda, which revolves around the Democratic Party.

It reached a pinnacle during the Barack Obama years but really hasn’t subsided much since then.

Those outlets were all in for Joe Biden, overlooking his obvious mental fumbles in public, and describing him as on top of all issues.

Now they’ve transferred their allegiance to Kamala Harris, after she was anointed the party’s top of the ticket when party elites effectively threw Biden under the bus.

But one outlet, in its zeal, blundered.

It was Politico that, reporting on GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance, charged, “Speaking at a rally in Big Rapids, Michigan, former President Donald Trump’s running mate tried to tie Harris to the Biden administration’s policies — saying at one point that ‘Kamala Harris has been calling the shots’ — while also warning of China’s emergence as an economic superpower that’s taking jobs away from the U.S.”

‘Our corrupt leadership’: Vance tries to tether Harris to Biden during Michigan rally https://t.co/0LWM4gq5C7 — POLITICO (@politico) August 27, 2024

Actually, on social media, the publication said, “Vance tries to tether Harris to Biden during Michigan rally.”

Which promptly triggered responses that included a “community note,” a feature that allows readers to correct and add information to an inaccurate social media report. Under the descriptive “Readers added context they thought people might want to know,” was “Kamala Harris is currently serving as vice president of the United States for the Biden-Harris administration – a role which she was sworn into on January 20th, 2021.”

Twitchy took to an editorial to point out, “”How dare Vance insinuate that Harris had anything to do with what the Biden-Harris administration has done!”

Its headline was, “Politico’s spin that JD Vance ‘tried’ to tie Harris to Biden earned the MOTHER of all community notes.”

This may be the greatest Community Note of all time. pic.twitter.com/inqVSFBA97 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2024

The editorial explained actually, “Harris is so closely tied to Biden’s policies that she cast the tiebreaking vote in the Senate on many occasions in order to pass the Biden-Harris agenda.”

And, it noted that agenda “has worked out so great for America that Kamala, with help from the media, is forced to pretend she didn’t have anything (to do) with it.”

Copyright 2024 WND News Center