Moms for Liberty Co-Founder to President Trump: “They Called Us Domestic Terrorists – for Speaking Out at School Board Meetings” (VIDEO)

President Trump made an appearance at the “Moms for Liberty” National Summit in Washington DC on Friday night. Trump sat for an interview with Tiffany Justice to discuss topics including parents being targeted at school board meetings. Trump spoke with Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, for several minutes.

Under the Biden/Harris Regime, parents who spoke up at school board meetings were labeled domestic terrorists by the Federal Government and Merrick Garland’s DOJ.

“The parents truly love the kids, OK? Some of these people on the boards, I don’t think like the kids very much,” Trump said.

“This administration, it’s like the FBI goes after the people like it’s some kind of an insurrection,” Trump continued.

“They called us domestic terrorists, President Trump, for speaking out at school board meetings,” Tiffany Justice said.

“Well, we’ll change that on the first day, I promise you,” Trump said.

“You are not a domestic terrorist or a terrorist,” Trump continued.

Mom for Liberty: "They called us domestic terrorists, President Trump, for speaking out at school board meetings." President Trump: "Well, we'll change that on the first day. You are not a domestic terrorist. We do have terrorists coming in… but you're not one."

President Trump also had some common-sense comments regarding the border crisis. He emphasized the simplicity of closing the border without the need for any bills.

“You can close the border. You don’t need a bill, you know they keep saying well just give us a bill. They had the worst bill I’ve ever seen. It was a disaster and they wouldn’t have signed it anyway because they do want open borders,” Trump said.

“I absolutely agree with you,” Tiffany Justice said.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: You can close the border. You don't need a bill. They had the worst bill I've ever seen. They want open borders.

President Trump also helped lighten the mood with a little bit of humor talking about TDS or “Trump Derangement Syndrome”.

“TDS is a horrible, horrible terminal disease. It destroys the mind. It destroys the mind before the body, but the body eventually goes. TDS is ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome,'” Trump said.

Watch: