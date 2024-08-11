Mollie Hemingway: Media is Gaslighting the Country With Kamala Harris Just Like They Did With Biden (VIDEO)

Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist recently appeared on FOX News and suggested that the media is doing the same thing with Kamala Harris in 2024 that they did with Joe Biden in 2020.

She correctly notes that Harris is being allowed to skate without answering any questions at a time when the country is facing multiple serious issues.

People in media absolutely know this, they just don’t care. They want Harris to win and they’ll do anything to help her achieve that goal.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

MIKE EMANUEL, ‘SPECIAL REPORT’ GUEST HOST: What do you make of it, and was her speaking by the plane a reaction to the pressure? MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, FEDERALIST: Well, it’s just, frankly, shocking how little interaction this woman has had with the corporate media. She does have the corporate media completely in her pocket, and I just have to say there’s nothing mainstream about the so-called mainstream media. They are far left, they tend to help her out with her politics. But it reminds me so much of what we saw in the 2020 race, when Joe Biden was allowed, through the complete help of that corporate media, to run his campaign from the basement, to barely speak publicly, to only do so in completely protected fashion. And the result of that is that we have a country and a world in chaos. We have a president who people have not seen in a long time, who they’re not fully confident in his ability to handle things, a world on fire, an economy that is not good. We had a stock market crisis earlier this week. We have inflation problems that have been going on for years, a completely open border, crime out of control. And the media are not asking him any questions, and they’re not asking her any questions.

Watch the video:

Hemingway: Media Are Gaslighting Country With Harris 2024 Just Like Biden 2020 @MZHemingway https://t.co/guvuMoSdj4 pic.twitter.com/F5c41bwRiZ — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 11, 2024

Our media is broken beyond repair. They work on the behalf of only one party and it has been that way for years now.