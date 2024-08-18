Milwaukee Police Association Endorses Trump-Vance: ‘It’s Truly a Matter of Life and Death’

On Friday, Republican VP nominee JD Vance visited Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and picked up the endorsement of the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA).

Vance thanked the organization, saying, “What we want to talk about today is how we need to have a law enforcement policy that is just supportive of the people who are keeping us safe.”

He added, “Our leaders have attacked the police for so long that a lot of people just don’t want to do police work anymore. That is the first thing that leadership needs to change.”

The endorsement MPA announcement reads:

The Milwaukee Police Association was honored today to welcome Republican Vice­ Presidential nominee Senator JD Vance. We are grateful to welcome him here to amplify our message that our members provide the highest degree of service to the community. “We like to say the Milwaukee Police Association is the ‘force behind the force,”‘ said MPA President Alex Ayala. “We use the words ‘honor’ and ‘service’ when we talk about the brave men and women of our department. Their importance extends far beyond the uniform and badge; it is about their commitment to serving and protecting us all.” The challenges of policing in the city of Milwaukee are many- low bail for dangerous criminals, the need for an honest and concerted effort to pursue those offenders wanted on bench warrants, low officer morale in an often-anti-police society, rushes to judgement in officer-involved incidents, not to mention the staffing crisis that requires officers to spend even more time away from their families. Some areas of the city will at times go with only one squad to patrol an entire area 44,000 citizens, as squads get pulled to other parts of the city to address high priority calls which can often be more violent in nature and requiring more officers. The Milwaukee Police Association believes the solutions to these challenges are possible. That’s why we are endorsing the Presidential ticket of Donald Trump and JD Vance. “Addressing these issues isn’t political- it is truly is a matter of life and death to Milwaukee,”

