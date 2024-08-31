Military Deployed to Guard a Migrant Hotel in New York at ‘Request of the State Officials’: Report

Military personnel were reportedly deployed to guard the Wolcott Hotel in Manhattan at the request of state officials.

On Tuesday, citizen journalist Jason Goodman, founder of Crowdsource the Truth, captured footage of military stationed outside The Wolcott Hotel.

The Wolcott Hotel, located on West 31st Street in New York City, has recently been converted into a mega-shelter for migrants.

This transformation was confirmed by a report from the New York Post, which revealed that the hotel, once a bustling hub for tourists, has indefinitely closed its doors to regular guests back in 2023 due to the ongoing migrant crisis and concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that the Wolcott Hotel will be closed to transient hotel guests indefinitely,” the Wolcott Hotel website said.

“With the current Delta variant and uncertainty when travel will return, I feel this is the best course of action for the hotel and her employees for the near future.”

Goodman captured footage showing uniformed military personnel stationed outside the hotel.

In the video, he can be heard questioning the presence of the military at a civilian hotel, asking, “Is the army turning this thing into a migrant shelter? Why are you guys here? It’s a hotel. Why is the army at this hotel?”

One of the soldiers responded bluntly, stating, “We’re here at the request of the State of New York.”

This revelation set off alarm bells for Goodman and many of his followers.

He continued to press the issue, asking, “State of New York has put the army into hotels? What the hell is that about? This is a public hotel, right? What is the Army doing in this hotel? Have you guys taken over this hotel? What is it. What the hell on army doing taking over civilian hotels in the middle of New York City?”

One of the hotel staff confronted the journalist, insisting that he stop recording. Undeterred, Crowdsource the Truth voiced his concerns directly to his audience, questioning the motives behind the military’s presence.

“I can’t record. So this is what I’m talking about, people. Do you think those guys are there to help you or me? What is going on?”

WATCH:

Goodman went back to the hotel and observed that U.S. military personnel had vacated the Wolcott Hotel shortly after the incident went viral.

Do people find it odd that one day after @LibertyLockPod and @LauraLoomer made my video at the Walcott Hotel go viral the U.S. Military and Frank Califano’s JFC Security have vacated the building? https://t.co/h0dkLb34fc — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) August 31, 2024

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to the management of the Wolcott Hotel and the office of Governor Kathy Hochul for comment regarding the military presence at the hotel. At the time of publication, we have not yet received a response.