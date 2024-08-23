Michigan Bureau of Elections Launches Investigation Into Trump Campaign Event Held at Sheriff’s Office

The Michigan Bureau of Investigations launched an investigation into the Livingston’s Sheriff’s office because it hosted a Trump event earlier this week.

Complaints were filed alleging the Sheriff’s office violated the law when it hosted a ‘campaign event’ for Trump.

President Trump delivered remarks at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Howell, Michigan on Tuesday.

Trump was flanked by Sheriff’s deputies as he delivered remarks at a press conference that focused on law enforcement and making communities safer.

Trump just nuked a reporter Reporter asked to respond to Harris Campaign accusation if Trump is only coming to Howell Michigan to appeal to the white supremacists in the area Trump: “Who was here in 2021?” Reporter: “Joe Biden” Trump: HAHA THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/VfnHYU6v56 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) August 20, 2024

Sheriff Michael Murphy clearly stated Trump’s presser was not a political event.

“Let me make a couple of things clear: One, this is not a political event. This is a press conference,” Sheriff Murphy said.

WATCH:

Trump’s Livingston County Event Not Open to Public, Supporters Encouraged to Line Up Along Route Trump will speak at the Livingston County Sheriff’s office at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.https://t.co/daT9myZHof pic.twitter.com/mCTicNpbCV — Michigan News Source (@MINewsSource) August 19, 2024

According to the complaint, the Sheriff’s office violated the law because it hosted an event with Trump campaign banners: “Make America Safe Again”

This ‘crime’ is punishable by up to 93 days in jail.

The Detroit Metro Times reported: