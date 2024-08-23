Michigan Bureau of Elections Launches Investigation Into Trump Campaign Event Held at Sheriff’s Office

The Michigan Bureau of Investigations launched an investigation into the Livingston’s Sheriff’s office because it hosted a Trump event earlier this week.
Complaints were filed alleging the Sheriff’s office violated the law when it hosted a ‘campaign event’ for Trump.
President Trump delivered remarks at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Howell, Michigan on Tuesday.
Trump was flanked by Sheriff’s deputies as he delivered remarks at a press conference that focused on law enforcement and making communities safer.
Trump just nuked a reporter
Reporter asked to respond to Harris Campaign accusation if Trump is only coming to Howell Michigan to appeal to the white supremacists in the area
Trump: “Who was here in 2021?”
Reporter: “Joe Biden”
Trump: HAHA THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/VfnHYU6v56
— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) August 20, 2024
Sheriff Michael Murphy clearly stated Trump’s presser was not a political event.
“Let me make a couple of things clear: One, this is not a political event. This is a press conference,” Sheriff Murphy said.
According to the complaint, the Sheriff’s office violated the law because it hosted an event with Trump campaign banners: “Make America Safe Again”
This ‘crime’ is punishable by up to 93 days in jail.
The Detroit Metro Times reported:
The Michigan Bureau of Elections is reviewing two complaints that allege the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office violated the law when it hosted a nationally televised campaign event for Donald Trump on Tuesday.
The complaints were filed Thursday, one day after Metro Times published a story raising concerns about the event. The Michigan Campaign Finance Act makes it a crime punishable by up to 93 days in jail to use any public resources to support a political candidate.
Once the bureau receives a complaint, its staff investigates to determine whether a law was broken.
The sheriff’s office billed the event as a “press conference,” but Trump’s appearance was far more than that. At the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Howell, Trump spoke in front of two banners each that read “Make America Safe Again” and “Michigan is Trump Country,” and delivered a speech from a podium emblazoned with his campaign logo. Three sheriff SUVs served as a backdrop to the scene.