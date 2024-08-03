Michigan Auto Workers React to UAW’s Endorsement of Kamala Harris: ‘Sheer Lunacy – I’ll Take a Guy That’s Built Things’ (VIDEO)

The leadership of the United Auto Workers Union has endorsed Kamala Harris for 2024 but some of the rank and file members completely disagree.

One member named Brian Pannebecker created the group ‘Auto Workers for Trump’ and he is blasting the union’s endorsement of Harris as ‘sheer lunacy.’

Pannebecker is right to feel this way. Trump is such an obvious better choice for these workers. What has Kamala Harris ever built? Trump has a record to stand on with this issue.

From WXYZ News:

“Everyone is going to go to the voting booth and decide who they’re going to vote for, but I can assure you a huge majority of our members will vote for Kamala Harris,” said Fain. However, not everyone is in agreement. Now retired UAW member Brian Pannebecker believes Trump has the majority of their support. “To endorse Kamala Harris is sheer lunacy,” Pannebecker said. “How can you not endorse the guy who ripped up NAFTA and re-wrote the trade agreement so that it was to the advantage of the American worker?” Pannebecker started the group “Auto Workers for Trump” in 2017 and says the group has only grown, attracting workers like Chris Vitale, a UAW member for 30 years who previously voted for Obama. “Donald Trump is nowhere near a traditional Republican. If the choice was John McCain or Mitt Romney or one of these guys from the East Coast, I wouldn’t vote for them either, I never did,” said Vitale. “These are the choices we have, and I’ll damn sure take a guy who has built things and stuck up for the American worker over a San Francisco prosecutor.”

Watch the video below:

MICHIGAN AUTO WORKERS: “To endorse Kamala Harris is sheer lunacy.” “I’ll damn sure take a guy that’s built things and has stuck up and defended the American worker over a San Francisco prosecutor.”pic.twitter.com/9pNoeoGWPz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2024

This is very much like what happened in 2016 and 2020. Union leaders back the Democrat but the union members support Trump.