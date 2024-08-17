Michael Moore Fears Democrats Will Lose in November – Urges Kamala Harris to Cater to Israel-Hating Leftists

Left wing filmmaker and activist Michael Moore is not convinced that Kamala’s ‘joy’ campaign is enough to drag Democrats over the finish line in November.

In recent interview, he suggested that Kamala should embrace the radical, Israel-hating mob that makes up part of the Democrat party’s base.

This is really no different than when Moore urged Democrats to embrace the ‘Occupy Wall Street’ movement in the 2010s. In fact, both movements probably share many of the same activists.

Breitbart News reports:

Michael Moore Fears Democrats Will Blow It in November Documentarian Michael Moore still fears Democrats could lose big time in November, despite the establishment left’s non-stop euphoria over Kamala Harris. Michael Moore expressed his doubt in an interview this week with Britain’s The Guardian. “It was so depressing for so many weeks and then it was instantly not depressing,” he said. “I am hopeful now but it’s ours to blow – and we have a history of blowing it.” Moore urged Kamala to cater to the left’s surging anti-Israel base, praising her recent decision to reject as her running mate Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), who is Jewish and has supported Israel’s right to exist. “That’s why Gaza is so important. Young people hate war and they’re totally against Biden and his support of the war,” he said, omitting any mention that the Hamas terror organization, which instigated the war with its October 7 attack and keeps its own people in abject poverty.

As you may recall, back in 2016, a piece of Michael Moore audio ended up inadvertently creating one of the best pro-Trump ads of the entire election season. Watch this again or for the first time.

This was the best Trump ad of the 2016 election, and Michael Moore did this completely by accident, until their staff picked it up. This is the energy that carried Trump, and it's up to him to carry it again, or neglect it at his own peril. pic.twitter.com/b7FWAGiYqy — Aristophanes (@Aristos_Revenge) July 26, 2024

He didn’t mean for that to end up being pro-Trump, but it sure is.