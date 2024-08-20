MIC DROP: President Trump Masterfully Shuts Down Reporter Accusing Him of Campaigning in Town “Associated with White Supremacy” After Getting Her to Admit an Inconvenient Truth (VIDEO)

Journalists will never learn that trying to outwit President Trump with loaded questions only blows up in their faces. One female journalist received a painful reminder of this fact after trying to carry water for Kamala Harris by spreading her race-baiting garbage.

Trump visited Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday to give a press conference at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, which focused on crime and safety. Michigan, of course, is one of the most critical states in the 2020 election and polls show it is unsurprisingly quite competitive.

The Harris campaign slammed Trump for wanting to take America back to the days of white supremacy and called Howell “the KKK capital of Michigan.” While it’s true Howell had a problem with the Klan decades ago, so did thousands of cities across America.

Moreover, Biden previously visited Howell, Michigan in October of 2021 where he was greeted with a series of F*** Biden signs.

The reporter decided to cosplay as Harris’s press secretary anyway by trying to corner Trump with a loaded question. But she greatly underestimated Trump’s memory and paid the price.

Trump responded brilliantly by asking her if she knew who was there three years ago. When she admitted Biden was indeed in Howell, he thanked her and walked off the stage in an epic mic drop moment.

It had to be particularly satisfying for Trump to force a liberal reporter to admit defeat and tell the inconvenient truth.

WATCH:

REPORTER: Kamala's campaign attacked you for being in this town because it's associated with white supremacy. PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Who was here in 2021? REPORTER: "Joe Biden" PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Thank you." ️ pic.twitter.com/QZQVDR9XK6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024