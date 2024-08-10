Megyn Kelly Calls Out Democrats and Media for Absurd Rebranding of Kamala Harris as ‘Joyful’ (VIDEO)

If you’ve been following news about the election, you’ve heard one word repeated by Democrats and the media. Joy.

They’re really trying to push this idea that the Kamala Harris campaign is all about joy and being joyful. It’s a ridiculous message to push when the vast majority of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, but they’re going with it anyway.

Megyn Kelly focused on this during a recent segment on her podcast with guest Andrew Klavan.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

MEGYN KELLY: She’s just this curated version of her old self, and we’re supposed to just forget what the old self was and sounded like, and believe this new version is the real her… The fantasy is exactly right, and it’s all part of keeping her underground and not available to the press for questions, or for oppressor. God forbid, there was some report out today, like “Maybe after Labor Day, she’ll give an interview.” Maybe? Are you kidding me? It’s August 8th. She’s already been out there for 19 days, and *maybe* she’ll give an interview. It’s absurd, and the media is leading hard into the fabrications around the new Kamala, because the fantasy must be created, this false image must be created and built up and supported. And just as JD Vance has to be created into a “weirdo,” right? Like lies about him, actual smears have to be propagated by even Tim Walz, his opponent on the VP side. But on Kamala, what they’ve done is they’ve, yes, changed all of her weirdness into brat summer it’s cool it’s like she’s the drunk wine aunt, that’s what they’ve been telling us. The non-stop cackle, which she just sounds like a moron. She does the cackle in response to awkward situations… She’s stumped yet again, because she doesn’t seem like a very smart person, so she stumped a lot. So she just uses the cackle. And instead, what they’ve done is try to rebrand this as “she’s joyful.” That’s her being such a joyful person… They’re parlaying it into the enthusiasm we’re seeing by Democrats that they’ve been brought back from the dead…

Watch the video below:

“It’s infectious joy… like syphilis or measles or something…” @andrewklavan on compliant media spinning Kamala Harris as all about "joy" while avoiding interviews. Watch below, and download:https://t.co/F96HgI8fyu pic.twitter.com/W1GoAz0omH — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) August 8, 2024

This is very typical for the Democrats. They’re all about the narrative.