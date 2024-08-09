MASSIVE FAIL: US Women’s Olympic B-Ball Team BOMBS OUT – Only Draw 12,437 in Latest Game – After Angry Women Keep Caitlin Clark at Home

The USA women’s basketball selection committee released an official statement in June, several days after the media reported that they had left the most dynamic and popular female athlete in the world today, Caitlin Clark, off of their Olympic roster.

The league broke the news after Caitlin Clark drained seven 3-point shots, scored 30 points, led in assists, and filled a 20,000-seat arena in Washington, DC, the night before the news broke. Clark put on a clinic. It didn’t matter.

Clark broke all of the attendance records in the first half of the season – It didn’t matter.

Clark led the league in 3-point shots when the picked the Olympic team – It didn’t matter.

Clark was bringing in MILLIONS of new fans to the league for the first time ever – It didn’t matter.

Clark is the most exciting player in basketball today – It didn’t matter.

This was not enough for these angry, jealous women to put Clark on the Olympic team where she belonged.

The world was waiting for Caitlin Clark to play in the Paris Olympics, the WNBA brass gave the US and the world the middle finger.

Caitlin Clark, who owns all of the major collegiate scoring records in history and led the NCAA in assists this year, was not selected for the Olympic team.

The five women who excluded Caitlin Clark from the 2024 Olympics are Seimone Augustus, Dawn Staley (center), Jennifer Rizzotti , Delisha Milton-Jones , Bethany Donaphin and the angry Olympic women’s coach, Cheryl Reeve.

The WNBA brass obviously hates their fans. They find Caitlin Clark fans vile and unacceptable. And they decided to punish all of America for loving Caitlin.

The WNBA did not comment on the decision or defend the league’s most popular player.

These women cannot publicly admit why they banned Caitlin from the Olympics. At first, they insisted that Caitlin did not have the experience and talent of these other women.

Then, that lie was exposed quickly. At the time their decision was made:

Caitlin Clark led the league in 3-point shots.

Caitlin Clark was in the top 8 in the league in scoring.

Caitlin Clark was in the top 3 in the league in assists.

Caitlin Clark’s stats are better than most of the other women selected for the team.

Clark is one of only three WNBA players who ranks in the top 20 in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks per game.

Catilin Clark’s current stats put her above every single guard selected for the Olympic team.

And, Caitlin Clark is the 4th most popular athlete – male or female – in the world today behind only LeBron James, Tiger Woods, and Steph Curry.

Caitlin Clark has now become ESPN’s fourth most favorited active athlete The only athletes ahead of her:

LeBron James

Tiger Woods

Stephen Curry#WNBA pic.twitter.com/95uwrYJRTW — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 21, 2024

In the first day of women’s basketball at the Olympics the US women’s team drew the smallest crowd by a wide margin. The US women led by their angry Caitlin-hatin coach Cheryl Reeve only had 13,500 fans at their game.

The U.S. women’s basketball team drew the smallest crowd among the opening games at the Olympics. Who could’ve seen this coming after USA Basketball decided not to take Caitlin Clark to Paris? READ: https://t.co/OPIr3W0xoC pic.twitter.com/9EWaksBvfq — OutKick (@Outkick) July 30, 2024

The team struggled to sell tickets for the Sunday game. Without Caitlin Clark it is not so easy to fill the seats.

They even had to include a “special offer” to sell the seats.

Then on Wednesday the US team only drew 12,437 fans. This was another embarrassment.

The US women’s basketball league could have been the most popular game at the Olympics this year. But the angry women just couldn’t get past their pride.

So rather than filling stadiums with Caitlin Clark – they are back to 12,000 fans per game.

That’s what happens when you hate your fans. They start to reject you too.

Women’s basketball also lost TENS OF BILLIONS in revenue by blocking Caitlin from the game. What losers.

What a massive fail.