Massachusetts GOP Demands Information on $1 Billion ‘Shrouded in Secrecy’ Spent on Migrants in the State

Massachusetts GOP lawmakers are demanding transparency regarding more than $1 billion the state has spent on migrants in the state largely, they claim, is ‘shrouded in secrecy.’

MassGOP released a statement demanding that Gov. Maura Healey’s administration provide a detailed cost breakdown of what the state has spent on the illegals flooding into the state, thanks to the failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration, and the impact it has had on residents.

MassGOP chair Amy Carnevale said in a statement, “The Healey-Driscoll Administration has shrouded nearly $1 billion spent in secrecy, leaving Massachusetts residents in the dark.”

“They have withheld critical information on 600 incidents involving police, fire, and EMT. Blocking journalists at every turn, the administration has obstructed the flow of information to the public.”

In a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, Carnevale demanded several key pieces of information, including specifics of the state’s funding of migrant housing, the names of government and private entities providing emergency housing, where the emergency housing is located, all correspondence relating to public safety concerns, and any incident reports or police reports.

Carnevale suggests that Democrats in the state have created a “veil of secrecy” surrounding the real cost of the migrant crisis and the impact it has on Massachusettsans.

Carnevale said, “Today, the Massachusetts Republican Party is standing against the veil of secrecy and the obstructionist efforts of the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Democratic supermajority.”

“We stand with the Massachusetts press corps in declaring: enough is enough. The public deserves transparency. Release the details on the vendors profiting from this crisis and the public safety issues affecting our communities.”

“On behalf of Massachusetts residents, we are demanding accountability,” she added.

Enough is enough! The MassGOP has submitted FOIA requests demanding transparency from the Healey-Driscoll Admin. Nearly $1B is shrouded in secrecy surrounding the migrant crisis, with 600 emergency incidents hidden from the public. We demand answers.#mapoli #MassGOP pic.twitter.com/1akUJEQjPk — MassGOP (@massgop) August 27, 2024

Fox News reports:

The MassGOP’s request comes after the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) released a report on July 24, which predicted Massachusetts will struggle to manage the growing number of migrants coming to the state. The report noted that the state has already spent more than $1 billion on the Emergency Assistance sheltering program that houses migrants. “The cost to Massachusetts taxpayers of temporary housing and shelters is enormous, but it pales in comparison to the costs that will accumulate in the future if those in the temporary shelters today remain in the Commonwealth for the long term,” wrote Jessica Vaughan, CIS director of policy studies. In addition to housing, some other costs taxpayers will have to cover include schooling, social services, medical care and public safety.

