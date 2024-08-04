Maria Bartiromo DESTROYS Kamala Harris – Lays Out Her Record as the Worst VP in US History (VIDEO)

Maria Bartiromo opened her popular Sunday morning show Sunday Morning Futures reminding Americans of the terrible record and destructive policies of the Biden-Harris regime.

Maria listed failure after failure of the anti-American politicians who took over the country in 2021.

Maria Bartiromo: Welcome to the show this Sunday morning with the push to Election Day, now 93 days away, with a focus this morning on the candidate’s policy proposals and the impact on American citizens…

…President Trump is here to walk us through his policy proposals as Democrats and the mainstream media work overtime, trying to disassociate Vice President Kamala Harris from her record in the Biden-Harris administration.

First, let’s take a look at spending policy. $7 trillion spent on her watch on several packages, including the two spending packages that Kamala Harris was the breaking tie vote for passage, the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan, which together cost about two and a half trillion of the $7 trillion dollars spent. The Biden-Harris four-year spending spree, largely for their climate change agenda, sent inflation up to 40-year highs, at its peak averaging about 9.1%. With essentials like Food and shelter currently up 20%, energy currently up nearly 33% due to the White House’s new regulations on the fossil fuel industry, effectively shutting down America’s oil and gas independence while pushing their green energy agenda.

Perhaps the most glaring policy failure of the Biden-Harris administration, the Southern border, which Harris was tasked to help oversee. Customers Customs and Border Protection reporting over 8 million migrants have been encountered, with nearly 2 million additional that we know of having evaded apprehension altogether and disappearing into America without a trace. Border Patrol agents have arrested 360 people on the FBI’s terrorist watchlist over the last three years. That’s up from just 26 during the previous five fiscal years. The unending crisis at the open border has led FBI Director Christopher Wray to recently warn of a potential major terrorist attack come on US soil.

There has been a surge of fentanyl deaths among Americans as well. The drug cartels working with Communist China exploiting Biden and Harris’s border policy to import deadly drugs into the country.

Overseas in Afghanistan, the White House hastily withdrawn the US military from the Bagram Airfield in the middle of the night, which allowed the Taliban to take over the country in lightning speed from the United States-backed Afghan government. That decision, of course, tragically led to the deaths of 13 US service members who were killed in a suicide bombing during the Biden-Harris botched withdrawal. In Eastern Europe, Russia invaded Ukraine despite Harris meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky and other world leaders less than a week earlier in Germany. The war now in its 893rd day, with no end in sight as the US has given a total of $175 billion in aid to Ukraine.

In the Middle East, just this last week, Iran ordered a direct attack on Israel in retaliation for Israel, confronting Iran and its proxies head-on after 1,200 people were murdered by Hamas terrorists on October seventh. The word is that direct retaliation could happen tonight in Israel. Biden and Harris’s support for Israel, America’s closest ally in the Middle East, of course, has weakened and wavered, including holding back critical weapons to Israel in the face of a rise of anti-Israel sentiment within the Democrat Party and their desire to revive the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal.

the Chinese Communist Party has ramped up its espionage and propaganda against America, including a Chinese spy balloon flying freely across the continental country, operating secret police stations in major cities, and the continuing theft of American innovation and technology, with still no accountability for unleashing COVID on the world and then covering it up. The lack of any harsh response to any of this from the Biden-Harris team has led Chinese President Xi Jinping to publicly claim reunification with Taiwan is inevitable.