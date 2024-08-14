Man Impersonating Secret Service Agent Spotted Checking Backpacks at JD Vance Event in Detroit

Who authorized this?

A man impersonating a Secret Service agent was spotted at a JD Vance event in Detroit, Michigan on August 7.

A man who is not a Secret Service agent was spotted wearing a Secret Service patch on an armored vest issued by another federal agency.

RealClearInvestigations reporter Susan Crabtree presented the photo to the Secret Service and they confirmed the man was improperly wearing a Secret Service patch.

“The U.S. Secret Service became aware of a photo where a member of another law enforcement agency is improperly wearing a Secret Service patch. Corrective action has been taken and guidance has been distributed to the workforce regarding the use of agency insignias.”

According to Susan Crabtree, the individual in the photo is a Homeland Security Investigations special agent.

“I’ve since discovered that the individual in the photo is a Homeland Security Investigations special agent or officer. They mainly specialize in investigating transnational crime and violations of the customs and immigration laws of the United States. HSI, TSA, and other federal law enforcement agencies have historically and are continuing to assist the Secret Service with tasks such as magnetometer screening and other “non-discretionary” assignments to help ensure the security of presidential, vice presidential candidates granted USSS protection, the agency told me.” she said.

“That said, no external agencies serve in direct protective or organizational capacities for the U.S. Secret Service,” the statement from the Secret Service concluded.

This is a huge security risk – especially after the failures that led to an attempted assassination against President Trump.

“There’s a massive security risk because if all someone has to do is make a fake Secret Service path and throw it on themselves and walk around the site, how are normal Secret Service [agents] supposed to be able to tell who is who?” a source in the Secret Service community said to Susan Crabtree.

Even worse, non-Secret Service agents are not properly trained to inspect bags at entry points at events – AND someone is giving them authority to enter Secret Service-only sites.