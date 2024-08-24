Man Hilariously Roasts Clueless DNC Attendees, Including Big-Name Politicians, to Their Face with Provocative Questions and Their Responses are Quite Telling (VIDEO)

One brave individual decided to venture into the DNC Convention sewer in Chicago and brutally troll the delegates with the pressing questions that needed to be asked.

A man affiliated with the YouTube channel No Cap on God met with several prominent attendees this week and recorded his encounters on both X and YouTube. Some of the “famous” people he met up with included lead Trump persecutor New York Attorney General Letitia James, Senator Raphael Warnock (R-GA), Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), former CNN propagandist Chris “Fredo” Cuomo, and Star Trek filmmaker J.J. Abrams.

The people the infiltrator spoke with had no clue they were being made fun of, and some even treated him like a member of the Democratic family.

He asked them a series of questions while occasionally saying, “That is so brat,” in the video to poke fun at them. For context, the Kamala Harris campaign has fully embraced the TikTok “BRAT” theme to make her more relatable to young Americans, particularly on TikTok. Singer Charli XCX coined the new slang in her album “Brat” and described it as “You’re that girl who is a bit messy and loves to party and maybe says dumb things sometimes. She’s honest, blunt, and a little bit volatile. That’s Brat.”

She went on to describe Harris as someone perfectly resembling “brat”, thus contributing to her image makeover.

The provocative questions the man asked included:

“Would you rather have democracy or access to abortion?”

“Can we please, this year, be so brat to have a tax rate for rich white men?

“Who are the cuties in the Democratic party who are speaking?”

“Child tax credits for dogs?

“Who has the bigger lightsaber, Donald Trump or Joe Biden?”

“Give me your best pick-up line.”

As one will see below, their responses to these pressing questions are VERY telling.

