MAKE IT STOP! DNC Brings in the Cat Ladies to Sing the National Anthem on Day 2

by
DNC Day 2: Democrats send in the cat ladies to sing the National Anthem. Yeesh.

DNC Day 2 kicked off at the United Center on Tuesday morning.

The Democrats brought out a group of cat ladies to wail for the crowd. This was like nothing you have ever heard or seen in your life.

You may have to cover your ears during this rendition of the National Anthem.

It’s like they forgot to schedule the anthem and forced these sad saps to belt it out at the last minute.

Yikes.

This video gem was posted first at Midnight Rider.

This is so true.

Jim Hoft
