Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts Clanton, Who Suddenly Resigned Last Week, Charged with Child Rape

Misty Roberts Clanton (Ind.), the former mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, has been charged with third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

The 42-year-old mayor abruptly resigned last week, one day after the allegations came to light.

“For nearly 15 years, my love and passion for DeRidder has been my foundation while serving as Mayor. I will forever be proud of what we have been able to accomplish – together,” DeRidder wrote in her resignation letter dated July 27.

“This role has rewarded me with many great relationships. I am humbled to have witnessed the hard work that took a community to come together and overcome through unprecedented times. However, I must adjust my focus and priorities.

“Please accept this letter as my formal resignation, effective today.To the residents of this city: Thank you for your trust, love and support in me to lead our city into our future of greatness. My love for DeRidder will never waiver,” she concluded.

The investigation began on July 26, following a request from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office for the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against the then-sitting mayor. The allegations involved sexual relations with a minor during her tenure in office.

The investigation led to interviews with two juveniles, one of whom was identified as the victim. Both confirmed that Roberts engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim while she was in office.

As details emerged, an arrest warrant was issued by the Beauregard Parish 36th Judicial District Court.

On August 1, 2024, Roberts surrendered to investigators without incident and was booked into the Beauregard Parish Detention Center. She was released 77 minutes later on a $75,000 bond, according to the New York Post.

She faces serious charges under Louisiana Revised Statutes: LRS 14:43 for third-degree rape and LRS 14:92 for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.