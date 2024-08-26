Lifelong Democrat Bret Weinstein Now Considers Voting for Trump After RFK Jr. Endorsement — Calls Democrats an “Existential Threat” to the Republic

Bret Weinstein, a lifelong Democrat and influential podcaster, has signaled that he is open to voting for Donald Trump following Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of the former president.

When asked about the significance of RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Trump, Weinstein did not mince words during his interview with entrepreneur and commentator Patrick Bet-David, which was released shortly before Kennedy’s announcement on Friday.

“I think this is absolutely monumental because we are in a novel moment in American political history,” Weinstein said.

“Many of us, who hold different positions on the political spectrum and have different priorities with respect to policy, are finding that none of our differences matter in light of the jeopardy that the Republic is in.”

“What he is effectively doing here is saying those differences aren’t going away, but they’re simply secondary. By withdrawing from certain ballots and not others, he is emboldening a movement that is more widely recognizing that those differences have to be put aside until the main job is done.”

“He’s leaving himself an important voice in that discussion. This was not a simple endorsement of Trump; it was an endorsement of retaking the White House and using that position to restore the Republic to its proper course.”

Weinstein shared his growing concerns about the direction of the Democrat Party, which he claims has strayed far from its roots.

“Let me be perfectly clear about this. I think the modern Democratic Party is an existential threat to the Republic. Although I am a Democrat and have been a Democrat my whole life, the party I see in front of me today is the inverse of the party I signed up for. This is now the party of war, the party of racism, the party of censorship. I don’t recognize this party.”

His disenchantment with the Democrats has led him to an unprecedented crossroads.

“There is no conceivable scenario in which I would vote for Kamala Harris. I simply will not do it,” Weinstein said.

When pressed on whether he would consider voting for Trump, Weinstein offered a surprising admission.

“Am I open to voting for Trump? I am. I’m especially open to it if he is partnered with Bobby Kennedy because that would mean my values, which are a much closer match for Bobby’s, are represented in that administration.”

“What I want is a coalition to redefine American politics. We have a long-standing problem with corruption, which has now turned into something else within the modern Democratic Party. We need to rethink the way we govern ourselves so that corruption is not the dominant force, and a coalition is the way we’re going to achieve that.”

