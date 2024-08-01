Less Than Two Weeks as the VP Nominee and JD Vance Has Already Visited the Border-“Has Your Border Czar Done Anything You’ve Asked Her to Do?”

“Border Czar” Kamala Harris has been famously dismissive about a trip to visit the border to see with her own eyes the devastation that has been unleashed on America because of the failed Biden-Harris border policies.

In 2021, NBC’s “Today” host Lester Holt asked her about her absence at the southern border and asking id she had any plans for a visit.

“We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border,” Kamala insisted.

“You haven’t been to the border,” Lester Holt said.

“And I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point you’re making,” Kamala Harris said dismissively while laughing.

Less than two weeks after being named Trump’s running mate, JD Vance has already visited the border.

Vance spoke to reporters from the southern border.

When the media lies about Kamala Harris being the Border Czar, here is what you're lying about. You cannot have an effective border policy unless you have somebody who is coordinating all the different agencies of the US federal government. You need the State Department involved to send people back to their home countries. You need the Department of Justice involved to prosecute these terrible drug crimes. And of course, you need DHS involved so that the Border Patrol is empowered to do their job. Kamala Harris, as Border Czar, was asked to coordinate all these functions of government, and she's done nothing. Every time I ask these guys, and I even asked, "Brandon, Paul, let's play devil's advocate here. Tell me, has Kamala Harris done anything you've asked her to do? She is the Border Czar. Has your Border Czar done anything you've asked her to do?" And the answer is no. They send letters, they make phone calls, they are begging the American President and Vice President for leadership, and their own Border Czar ignores them. That is a scandal. That is a disgrace. To every American watching this, it will stop, but only if you elect Donald J. Trump President in just a few months. God bless you guys. Thank you for being here.

