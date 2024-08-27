Leo Hohmann: New Migrant Wave Heading to U.S. Includes Many Chinese, South Americans, Middle Easterners

This article originally appeared on Leo Hohmann’s Substack and was republished with permission.

U.S. government seems to be pushing a contradictory policy of war with Russia, Iran and China while destabilizing the homefront through mass migration and a weakening of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Former Green Beret and War correspondent Michael Yon was recently on site at the United Nations migration camp at the Darien Gap in Panama, where both the U.N. and the U.S. government are funding mass human migration activities to shuttle migrants from all over the world into the United States.

What kind of government would be marshalling such an extensive human-smuggling operation at the very time it is preparing to engage Russia, Iran and possibly China in a Third World War?

We see U.S. proxies — Ukraine and Israel — becoming increasingly provocative in their military operations. Ukraine is invading Russia and Israel is taking out high-ranking enemy commanders inside the foreign capitals of Lebanon and Iran. These are bold actions almost nobody believes would be taking place without the approval of Washington.

Even the corporate media is starting to notice that, hey, this regime in Washington along with its allies in London, Paris and Berlin, really do seem to want World War III.

We are starting to see headlines like this one last week from the Daily Express: “US on brink of ‘three-front war’ with Russia, China and Iran as global tensions rocket”

These Western globalists not only want war with Russia, Iran and China, they are pushing hard to achieve it. Question is, can they win it?

I will attempt to show in this article that we have traitors running the show in Washington who really don’t want to win the war they are instigating.

For starters, no legitimate government would be inviting and encouraging a mass migration into the country during the runup to a major war. That’s contrary to the widely accepted knowledge that governments try to unite their populations against a common enemy before going to war. They certainly don’t invite in tens of millions of foreign nationals whose allegiances are unknown. That’s a recipe for chaos, crime, destabilization and division — four things you would definitely try to avoid at all costs in a time of war.

Brighteon’s Mike Adams interviewed Michael Yon about the migrants moving through this UN camp. Mr. Yon gave an eyewitness account of people moving up toward the U.S.-Mexico border from the Middle East, Europe, Haiti, China, and South America.

Yon said he was able to speak with a Chinese couple in Mandarin and confirm their country of origin (mainland China) and their destination (the United States).

Why are so many Chinese nationals and Middle Easterners being allowed to pour through the Darien Gap, on their way to America?

Yon said a massive expansion of the United Nations camp is underway, helping funnel more migrants across the Darien Gap where they will be transported to the U.S. border to illegally cross into the United States, all with help from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Biden administration.

At a time when the U.S. government is funding an invasion of Russia through its proxy, Ukraine, it is facilitating an invasion of the United States. No sane government does such a thing.

But this is so much bigger than just the U.S. administration. It’s about the globalist one-world agenda coming out of the U.N. and World Economic Forum, which appears to be setting the U.S. up for collapse. There’s no other way to explain the contradictory policies we see coming out of Washington right now.

The globalists in charge of the U.S. administration have not only invited the world to America and offered them free money and benefits. If that were all they’ve done that would be bad enough. But they’ve also drained our nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves at a time when they should be building them up — that’s what a government would do if it was serious about preparing for war with Russia and possibly China, Iran and North Korea.

They’ve also mandated toxic mRNA vaccines and introduced LGBTQ/diversity propaganda within the U.S. military ranks, knowing full well these kinds of policies will weaken the very defense forces being pitted against Russia and its allies.

The E.U. and U.S. are also both pursuing a policy of radical deindustrialization. That’s rather inconvenient when you’re in a proxy war with Russia, a country that has built up its industrial base and is currently outproducing us 3-to-1 in its production of artillery shells for the war in Ukraine. China also has a vast industrial base.

Moreover, would the U.S. and Europe be declaring war on cheap energy — coal, oil and natural gas — under the pretense of “climate change” if they were serious about defeating Russia and China in World War III? I think not.

Would the U.S. and E.U., if they were serious about taking on Russia and China, be declaring a war on food, encouraging farmers to take fertile land out of production and use it for wind and solar farms?

In any major war, history tells us that the nations with the greatest access to cheap energy and food usually emerge victorious.

So here’s the bottom line: These globalists are stoking World War III on the one hand, while preparing to lose it on the other.

If we lived in a real country, that would be a crime. It’s called treason.