Legend: Fox News Cuts Off Trump Phone Interview on Kamala Convention Speech for Gutfeld! Show–So Trump Calls Greg Gutfeld Live on Air (Video)

Fox News cut off President Trump during a live phone interview reacting to Kamala Harris’ presidential nomination acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night to go to a live broadcast of the Gutfeld! show.

The scheduled post-address interview had been going on for about ten minutes when co-hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum abruptly ended the interview and tossed to Greg Gutfeld who opened the show by saying, “That wasn’t my fault, Donald Trump.”

Liberal reporter Justin Baragona posted the video clip of Trump being cut off, thinking this was a dunk on Trump.

This might be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. Trump called into Fox News to rage about Kamala’s speech, only to be cut off by Bret Baier so they could get to Gutfeld’s show. pic.twitter.com/wCUiVYbYyw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 23, 2024

Gutfeld reminded Trump he has his number and invited him to call, saying, “Hey Donald! You have my number. Call me. (Laughs) I hope he’s not mad at me.”

And Trump called into the show. Gutfeld hilariously then cut Trump off after a few seconds of friendly conversation, saying, “Mr. P., I gotta go! I’ll see you!”

Video clip posted by the Trump campaign’s Dan Scavino, Jr.:

Priceless! Moments ago, live on @GutfeldFox, @GregGutfeld says “Hey Donald, you have my number, call me…I hope he’s not mad at me.” A few minutes later… pic.twitter.com/l3CrG5jt4B — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) August 23, 2024

The full Fox News interview with Trump:

Full Gutfeld segment: