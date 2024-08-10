Lefty Author Stephen King Gets Called Out on Social Media for Pushing Lie That Trump Doesn’t Want to be Photographed With Amputee Veterans

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 16: American writer Stephen King poses during a portrait session held on November 16, 2013 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ulf Andersen/Getty Images)

Horror author Stephen King is a noted sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome. He is also addicted to social media and spends way too much time on Twitter/X.

King recently used his account to spread a lie about Trump, suggesting that he doesn’t want to be photographed with amputee veterans.

People on the platform pushed back on King’s lie, using evidence.

Breitbart News reports:

Fact Check: Author Stephen King Spreads Lie Claiming Trump Didn’t Want to Be Photographed with Amputee Veterans

Bestselling novelist, Hollywood producer, and Kamala Harris supporter Stephen King has spread an easily disprovable lie claiming that then-President Donald Trump didn’t want to be photographed with amputee veterans. In fact, Trump took a number of photos with amputee veterans during his time as commander in chief, including one with a quadruple amputee Marine vet in the Oval Office.

Stephen King has not taken down his X post from Thursday in which he made the ridiculous claim. The post has been viewed several million times and reposted thousands of times even though it is false. There also has been no Community Notes correction to King’s post.

Here’s King’s tweet:

People pushed back quickly.

King deserved to be called out for this. It’s such a blatant lie.

Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 