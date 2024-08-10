Lefty Author Stephen King Gets Called Out on Social Media for Pushing Lie That Trump Doesn’t Want to be Photographed With Amputee Veterans

Horror author Stephen King is a noted sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome. He is also addicted to social media and spends way too much time on Twitter/X.

King recently used his account to spread a lie about Trump, suggesting that he doesn’t want to be photographed with amputee veterans.

People on the platform pushed back on King’s lie, using evidence.

Breitbart News reports:

Fact Check: Author Stephen King Spreads Lie Claiming Trump Didn’t Want to Be Photographed with Amputee Veterans Bestselling novelist, Hollywood producer, and Kamala Harris supporter Stephen King has spread an easily disprovable lie claiming that then-President Donald Trump didn’t want to be photographed with amputee veterans. In fact, Trump took a number of photos with amputee veterans during his time as commander in chief, including one with a quadruple amputee Marine vet in the Oval Office. Stephen King has not taken down his X post from Thursday in which he made the ridiculous claim. The post has been viewed several million times and reposted thousands of times even though it is false. There also has been no Community Notes correction to King’s post.

Here’s King’s tweet:

Trump didn’t want to be photographed with amputee veterans. He said, “It doesn’t look good for me.”

—John Kelly— — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 8, 2024

People pushed back quickly.

It’s so easy to prove you’re a liar. pic.twitter.com/w5YsobB4Yd — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 8, 2024

You’re such a lying piece of worthless shit. https://t.co/tEue0Ze8FQ pic.twitter.com/j4ziKYg89H — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 8, 2024

Stephen King, world-renowned for his works of fiction. pic.twitter.com/PPfehuOOjr — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) August 8, 2024

Bigly Lie and I have the receipts. https://t.co/Rmrs5alePd pic.twitter.com/hKSEobazEy — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) August 8, 2024

King deserved to be called out for this. It’s such a blatant lie.