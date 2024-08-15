Leftists Eating Their Own: Pro-Hamas Protesters Storm Democrat Kickoff Rally for Harris-Walz Campaign with Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams — Smoke Bombs Set Off, Mass Arrests Ensue

A rallying cry for New York Democrats turned chaotic Wednesday night as pro-Hamas protesters stormed the campaign event for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The event, billed as the “New York City Kickoff to Elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” attracted approximately 200 supporters to a venue on West 135th Street, organized by the Harlem to the Heights Campaign Committee, according to PIX 11.

Attendees included union members, local voters, and Democrat. Party delegates. Top Democrat leaders like New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, and Congressman Adriano Espaillat were also present at the event.

“From people not wanting to go to the convention to people trying to get tickets to get into the convention. I had a… we were on a call the other night, and they said tickets are like, people are selling the tickets on the black market or up to $5,000 for the convention,” Serena Grey, a delegate from Staten Island, told PIX 11 News.

However, just across the street, tensions were brewing. A large group of protesters gathered behind barricades, voicing their opposition to U.S. support for Israel in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The protest escalated when demonstrators attempted to breach the barricades surrounding the event, leading to a chaotic scene that included smoke bombs being set off, according to Ukrainian-American journalist Oliya Scootercaster.

As police intervened to restore order, multiple arrests were made. You can watch the clip here and here.

According to PIX 11, at least three demonstrators managed to breach the security perimeter and storm the event. You can watch the clip here.

WATCH:

If NYC was a preview, Chicago’s DNC is going to be wild! pic.twitter.com/vefSb4OV2M — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) August 15, 2024

Here’s another video:

Pro Palestine Protestors disrupt Kamala Harris event in NYC This election will be interesting especially Michigan *mawtini_palestine pic.twitter.com/Lm1RuZhljT — IamLegend (@DarkSideAdvcate) August 15, 2024

Disclaimer: The video referenced in this article cannot be displayed due to copyright restrictions. For those interested in viewing the footage, please visit the link mentioned or authorized platforms where the video has been published.