LeBron James Receives Backlash After Brushing Off Young Fan (VIDEO)

Shortly after helping Team USA win the gold medal in the Paris Olympics basketball tournament, LeBron James was seen brushing off a young fan in France.

In a video posted on X, James is seen getting out of his car to enter a restaurant when a young fan approaches him, looking to meet the basketball star.

As the kid gets closer, LeBron James puts his hand out and sternly tells the young kid to “stop.”

As the Lakers’ star approaches the restaurant, he tells the kid, “Stop, don’t do that.”

LeBron James snaps at a kid waiting to take a picture with him. A total POS. pic.twitter.com/2Pqao12l6r — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 11, 2024

Fresh off a gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, LeBron James caught flak on social media on Sunday after an interaction with a young fan in France. A video posted to TikTok showed James walking behind his wife, Savannah, and a young fan with his phone approaching the Team USA star. James was dressed down in some Team USA gear as he walked around the front of the car. As the kid approached James, the Los Angeles Lakers star could be heard saying sternly, “Stop.” One person in James’ entourage nudged the kid out of the way as the group entered a restaurant. James was met with congratulations from photographers and did a little dance as he entered the restaurant.

It’s hard to dislike someone more than LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/MlZnPkC62F — Pizza Pepe (@RealPizzaPepe) August 11, 2024

Here is the real LeBron James. Look at him gesturing and belittling that little kid. This boy is a child who idolizes him, and he couldn’t give him a second of his time. Sickening! pic.twitter.com/5Qhypks3Es — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) August 11, 2024

In Team USA’s win over France, LeBron scored 14 points to help his team defeat France 98-77.