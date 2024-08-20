“Large Sections” of Empty Seats as Delegates Walked Out Early on Angry Joe Biden’s DNC Speech: Report

The New York Times reporter Katie Rogers observed that “large sections” of delegates walked out during Joe Biden’s angry speech to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago late Monday night.

The walkout occurred as Biden gave his farewell address after being pushed out by Nancy Pelosi and replaced by Kamala Harris as the Democrats’ presidential nominee.

Not everyone felt the joy, apparently:

The disorganized first night of the convention saw Biden take the stage outside of primetime East Coast viewing at 11:28 p.m. EDT (10:28 local time). Biden’s speech lasted under an hour, ending about twenty minutes after midnight Eastern Time, well after bedtime for swing state voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia–and pushing it in Central Time Wisconsin.

Rogers posted to a live blog at the Times, “From where I am sitting in the hall, I can see large sections of empty chairs. I see the Delaware delegation is going strong, though.”

NYT reports that there were lots of empty seats for Biden’s address. pic.twitter.com/Qsb7qdFdEr — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 20, 2024

Nathaniel Rakich with 538 posted a photo of the many empty seats at all levels of the United Center while Biden was speaking:

A fair number of people in the upper deck have left as Biden’s speech drags on past 11pm CT. pic.twitter.com/AREzEf32FB — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) August 20, 2024

Adam Reilly with GBH News posted a photo of delegates leaving while Biden was still speaking:

Kind of poignant: as Biden continues speaking, people are leaving the United Center with their “We ❤️ Joe” signs in tow. Lot of people seemingly ready for his valedictory to wrap up. pic.twitter.com/YrexmAKBVD — Adam Reilly (@reillyadam) August 20, 2024

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) posted a photo of himself after he left the United Center while Biden was still speaking:

⁦@JoeBiden⁩ gave a wonderful and inspiring speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/sVoLofLkxt — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) August 20, 2024

A photo posted by The Hill reporter Alex Gangitano shows many empty seats as Biden left the stage:

Biden leaves the stage hand and hand with his grandson, baby Beau (Hunters son) pic.twitter.com/rakqYpzRVN — AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) August 20, 2024

The first day of the Democratic National Convention was a colossal failure on an organizational level. Primetime programming began with thousands of empty seats because attendees had been backed up outside for hours trying to get into the United Center.

Akela Lacy with the Intercept posted about the insane backup:

The scene to get into United Center is absolute chaos. Line after line – there are hundreds of people waiting to get in 1.5 hours after programming started. Staff, delegates, media all stuck outside pic.twitter.com/3POxQsosMr — Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) August 20, 2024

Inside view via Diana Gutiérrez with WISN-TV:

Speaking: Jaime Harrison. Chairman of the DNC. There are a lot of empty seats in the United Center…protests are adding to delayed arrivals. #DNC pic.twitter.com/t0MTiBun3W — Diana Gutiérrez (@DGutierreztv) August 19, 2024

The United Center eventually filled up, but the program ran so long that Biden was pushed out of primetime on the East Coast and music icon James Taylor was cut from the program, per the Intercept’s Jonah Valdez:

the most shameful consequence of the DNC running 30+ mins late: cutting a performance by James Taylor pic.twitter.com/jHF3z9YZdI — jonah valdez (@jonahmv) August 20, 2024

Video clips of Taylor at soundcheck earlier Monday:

The entire arena came to a pause for a moment this afternoon as James Taylor sound checked for his performance at the DNC tonight.#jamestaylor pic.twitter.com/6Suig1kwbJ — Aayat Fatima (@InamUllah115452) August 20, 2024