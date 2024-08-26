Lara Trump Reveals Only 50 of 700 GOP Poll Watchers Accepted in Detroit While Over 2,300 Democrats Were Allowed

In a revealing interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump exposed a startling disparity in the acceptance of Republican poll watchers in Detroit during the 2024 election cycle.

According to Trump, out of the 700 trained Republican poll watchers who applied in Wayne County, only 50 were accepted, while an overwhelming 2,300 Democrat poll watchers were allowed.

The interview came on the heels of a significant Supreme Court decision allowing Arizona to enforce its law requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

This ruling was a major victory for Republicans, who have been pushing for stricter voter ID laws to prevent non-citizens from influencing federal elections. Lara Trump praised the decision, emphasizing that it sets a precedent that other states can follow.

“We took it to the Supreme Court because Democrats in the state of Arizona were attempting to let people register to vote without ID,” Lara Trump said.

“The Supreme Court agreed with that, and the great news is that it sets a precedent across the country so other states can take this and utilize it as well.”

Lara Trump also highlighted the efforts of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who recently launched an investigation into the potential criminality of illegal immigrants registered to vote in U.S. elections.

According to Trump, this investigation is just one part of a broader effort by Republicans to clean up voter rolls and ensure that only U.S. citizens are voting in federal elections.

The RNC, under Trump’s leadership, has gone to great lengths to safeguard the integrity of the 2024 election. “We have gone above and beyond anything that you’ve ever seen from the RNC this election cycle,” she said.

The RNC has already recruited 165,000 volunteers to serve as poll watchers, poll workers, and tabulation center workers. In addition, 500 lawyers have been pledged to battleground states to ensure that every vote is counted fairly.

The RNC has also been actively filing lawsuits in various states to address issues such as voter roll maintenance and the exclusion of illegal voters.

In Michigan, for example, the RNC is challenging the disparity in the acceptance of Republican and Democrat poll workers in Wayne County.

“We are fighting tooth and nail to make sure Donald Trump wins in Michigan. We believe if it’s a free, fair, and transparent election, he will. I’ll give you an example of the way the Democrats like to operate to try and sway an election,” said Lara Trump.

“We had 700 trained poll workers from the Republican side apply in Wayne County to be poll workers. Do you know how many of those they actually took? Fifty. Guess how many Democrat poll workers they took? 2,300.”

“Now we are filing a lawsuit in Detroit to make sure that we have parity between Republicans and Democrats. Whether you’re talking about ensuring that illegals are cleaned off the voter rolls, they can’t register to vote in certain states, or generally sending out the message, Maria, that if you’re a person who is attempting to cheat in our elections or an illegal citizen attempting to illegally vote in our elections, we will find you, we’ll track you down, and we’ll prosecute you to the full extent of the law.”

“We’re watching everything, we’re filing lawsuits when necessary, and we’re making sure we have people everywhere. Votes are being cast and counted to have eyes on everything.”

WATCH: