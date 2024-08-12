The Key To Victory is to Paint Kamala as a Failure, This is How You Do It (VIDEO)

Kamala “The Chameleon” Harris has gone through one of the swiftest, and most successful, media make-overs in American history. The Fake News media has transformed Kamala from a radical liberal who is responsible for high crime, open borders, inflation and soaring gas prices to some kind of “change agent” that would fix all these things. People are buying it too!

The Trump Campaign needs to remind America that Kamala Harris is a failure. She is a radical making promises for power. I have proof that I’m right. Her V.P. pick, Gov. Tim Walz. If Kamala is such a moderate now, why did she pick one of the most radical liberal governors in America?

This is only the start of Trump’s Blueprint for victory. Republican Political Consultant Alex Castellanos spelled out what Trump needs to do to counter act Kamala’s swift rise in the polls. We break it down on this episode of Stinchfield.