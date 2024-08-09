Key to Trump Victory: Target Dodgy Addresses on Voter Rolls

Guest post by Steve Baldwin

Fresh from a triumphant Republican National Convention, vanquishing President Joe Biden before a single vote was cast, and now facing America’s incompetent Veep, Kamala Harris, in his stead, Donald J. Trump is on a roll.

It would, however, be unwise to start dropping the victory balloons. Trump could still lose in November. Why? The Democrat vote thieves are back, and they are better poised than ever to perpetrate the same fraud techniques they deployed so successfully in 2020.

Indeed, recent news stories in Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania—all swing states — confirmed that there was indeed an organized effort to steal the 2020 election. Republicans have done little since then to stop the steal from happening again.

Moreover, despite compelling evidence of systemic fraud in 2020, the RNC leadership always has pooh-poohed these facts. So have Fox News and even Newsmax.

Such naivete on this issue has left the RNC and the Trump campaign unprepared to confront potentially millions of “phantom voters” that the Left already has added to the swing states’ voter rolls in preparation for another election theft.

Additionally, all the liberal groups that undertake this evil activity are back, up and running, in all the swing states. Since the Democrats control most battleground states – or at least their Secretary of States’ offices – these shadowy organizations remain undercover and have no fear of investigation.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, once again, is pouring millions into legally suspect “voter registration” and “voter turnout” efforts that curiously focus primarily on Democrat strongholds.

Millions of dollars of “dark money” are flooding into these battleground states to fund the same “ballot harvesting” groups that miraculously “discovered” thousands of pro-Biden ballots in the final hours of the 2020 election – and for days thereafter.

Also, Biden directed the entire executive branch of the federal government to engage in election activity, a legally suspect executive order if there ever were one. An honest attorney general would probe Biden for violating the Hatch Act.

Voter-integrity activists in various swing states believe as much as 10% of 2020’s vote was fraudulent. With recent polls showing Trump and Harris neck-and-neck in key states, a few thousand “phantom voters” could tip these states to Harris.

Phantom voters are voters who are dead, relocated to other states, illegal aliens, or purely fabricated out of thin air.

This is easier than it sounds, since America, unlike the rest of the world, does not uniformly require ID to register to vote. (Since 2020, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and nine other states have enacted voter-ID rules, but those generally are states that the GOP wins anyway.)

Indeed, Democrats find phantom voters by cross-checking Post Office and state coroners’ data files with official voter rolls. This helps them identify dead people and those who moved out-of-state but remain registered as voters.

Once equipped with a database of these trusty phantom voters, Democrats create systems through which they secure these unclaimed ballots. With the dead and out-of-state voters conveniently out of the way, these crooked operatives simply re-register them using addresses that they control. Typically, this includes gas stations, industrial buildings, hotel rooms, and other non-residences to which they have access.

However, the Left also registers phantom voters at addresses that they know will boomerang ballots back to the Post Office — namely vacant lots, abandoned houses, or Zip Codes that deliberately are off by one digit.

How do these ballots move from the Post Office to vote-fraud networks? Election-integrity expert Jay Valentine of Omega4America says: “Many postal workers have informed me that they have co-workers working in cahoots with Democrat operatives by turning over to them all returned ballots.”

Once these vote fraudsters possess thousands of mail-in ballots, they simply fill them out, always using squiggles rather than signatures. We know that this happens because, in the few instances when Republicans gained access to mail-in ballots after 2020, hundreds of ballots had the same squiggle.

This is also why the Leftist swing-state voter registrars do everything possible to block GOP observers from witnessing the signature-matching process. These dishonest civil servants know that squiggles will not match the corresponding voters’ signatures on file. Watch this Rumble video for a time-series analysis that shows, as Election Day approaches, voter rolls endure large upticks of “voters” registered at illegal addresses such as offices, churches, hotels, and parking garages.

But these fraud techniques are now routine. Indeed, teams using Valentine’s “fractal quantum technology” recently analyzed the voter files in four key states and found them clogged with phantom voters. For example, they found over 1,420,000 voters using illegal addresses on the Pennsylvania voter file. Who do you think will cast those votes?

Now there is a new factor – illegal aliens. Three different academic studies over the last 20 years concluded that between 8% and 12% of illegal aliens vote, but that was before Biden opened the floodgates to 8-10 million more illegals and showered them with benefits. It is likely that open-border activists are telling them to vote for Harris or they will lose their goodies.

The folks who really do the DNC’s dirty work are the non-governmental organizations, NGOs such as Catholic Charities. News accounts have documented this here, here, and here. While not officially connected to the Catholic church, this group has been a far-Left hotbed for decades.

So how many illegals will vote in 2024? A good guess would be around 15% but just to be ultra cautious, let’s assume 8%. If the grand total of illegal aliens is now around 20 million, then some 1.6 million illegal aliens will vote in this coming election. While a few will support Trump, the vast majority will back Harris. This certainly will be a large enough voting bloc to tip the swing states to Harris. Remember, Harris will need to squeeze by in most swing states to win the Electoral College and, thus, the White House.

What are Republicans doing about all of this? RNC attorney Christina Bobb leads its “election integrity” efforts. But when asked about vote fraud, she boasts that they are “signing up 100,000 election observers.”

Alas, mail-in ballot fraud occurs weeks and months earlier than Election Day. Watching bogus ballots fly through tabulation machines on November 5 fixes nothing. Phantom voters cast real ballots, identical to those submitted by genuine voters. If anything, Bobb and the RNC are training volunteers how to count fraudulent ballots.

The RNC is unprepared to stop the election shenanigans that are already afoot. As Valentine says, “The RNC is using 1980s technology to analyze voter files. They have no idea what to do and have no plan to counter this fraud.”

Moreover, most voter-integrity groups focus on challenging illegal voters by name, one at a time. This slow, rarely successful approach takes forever to prove that someone is dead or relocated out-of-state. Valentine’s group uses a far more efficient method to stop phantom voters from voting: He challenges their addresses because, nearly always, they are not residences, as required by law.

“We’ve created software that merges the voter files with other databases, such as the property-tax records, so we can see which voters are using legal residences and which aren’t,” Valentine says. “As for illegal aliens, incredibly, they are being registered by NGOs at government processing centers which I’ve identified on the voting rolls.”

Valentine’s Wisconsin team used this technology to remove 40,000 phantoms from the voter rolls in 2022. Senator Ron Johnson (R – Wisconsin) credits Valentine’s activists for his close reelection.

The private sector Fractal team originally was apolitical. They developed eBay’s software to detect and foil fraud. Fractal also advised the TSA as it created its No Fly List. In other words, the most successful voter-file clean up in America the last few years was conducted not by the RNC but by a computer pro recruited at the eleventh hour to save Ron Johnson’s Senate seat.

As of August 7, it is too late to change official voter rolls. So far, there’s little evidence that the RNC is challenging the roughly 3.5 million phantom voters that Valentine estimates are on the swing-state voter files, just waiting for crooked Democrats to deploy them.

The GOP, and America, will pay a huge price if Trump loses the most pivotal election in our lifetimes. As any MAGA activist will tell you, if the RNC once again bungles its anti-vote fraud efforts, and Harris wins, millions of them will simply drop out of politics altogether. Democrats could wind up controlling the White House and Congress. If so, expect them to stack the Supreme Court, grant statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. (to mint four new Democrat senators), end the filibuster, and otherwise demolish the institutions that stand between them and decades of control of America’s levers of power.

This undoubtedly will create a downward slope toward the socialist police state that today’s Left craves. Republicans must recognize the clear and present danger of this mail-in-ballot fraud act stop it now.

Starting yesterday, the RNC and Trump-Vance 2024 must devote time, money, and resources to compare official voter rolls with property-tax databases and prevent election officials from sending mail-in ballots to the ineligible addresses that power the Left’s vote-fraud machine.

Drafting Jay Valentine and his team would be a priceless next step.

San Diego-based Steve Baldwin is a former member of the California State Assembly and the former Executive Director of the Council for National Policy. Manhattan-based Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock contributed to this opinion piece.