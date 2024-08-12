Kamala’s Illegals Used Exact Same Answer on 10,000 Parole Applications, Rubber-Stamped Anyway

Fears of fraud have put the brakes on a Biden-Harris administration program that functions as a superhighway bringing immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela into America.

A report from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services “to identify patterns, trends, and potential fraud indicators,” led to the program, known as CHNV for the first initials of the nations covered, being put on pause, according to a report on the website of the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

FAIR said that the report showed “the use of fake Social Security Numbers (SSNs), including SSNs of deceased individuals, and the use of false phone numbers.” In fact, it said, “24 of the 1,000 most used sponsor SSNs belong to a deceased individual.”

FAIR wrote that obviously fake Social Security Numbers were often used by sponsors “such as ‘111111111’ or ‘123456789’ or ‘666666666’ — proving that fraudulent data was being brazenly provided to the government.”

The USCIS report also showed that some addresses were used over and over by multiple applicants.

The report said that 100 addresses were listed on more than 19,000 immigration applications.

Many of the immigrants seeking entry applied from locations that included a mobile park home, a warehouse, and a storage unit.

Multiple applications came through the same IP address, the report said, noting that 51,133 applications came from 100 IP addresses.

The report also noted that identical answers appeared on multiple applications, noting that the same answer to one question appeared on more than 10,000 applications.

Phone numbers were often repeated, the report said.

“One sponsor phone number was reported on over 2,000 forms submitted by 200 different sponsors,” the USCIS report said, adding, “[o]ne parolee phone number was reported on 626 different forms and was associated with 238 different parolee last names and 142 different parolee addresses.”

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News, the pause was “out of an abundance of caution.”

The program allows up to 30,000 nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to legally enter the U.S. via parole if they meet certain conditions. DHS noted that the potential fraud was with sponsors, not the individuals seeking entry.

“DHS has review mechanisms in place to detect and prevent fraud and abuse in our immigration processes. DHS takes any abuse of its processes very seriously,” a DHS representative said. “Where fraud is identified, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will investigate and litigate applicable cases in immigration court and make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, DHS has temporarily paused the issuance of advanced travel authorizations for new beneficiaries while it undertakes a review of supporter applications. DHS will restart application processing as quickly as possible, with appropriate safeguards,” the representative said.

House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee said on his website that the finding proves the Biden-Harris administration has not been vetting those it lets in the country.

“This admission by the Biden-Harris administration vindicates every warning we have ever issued about the unlawful CHNV mass-parole program,” he said.

“It also exposes the lie by administration officials, like now-impeached DHS Secretary Mayorkas, about the quality and extent of the vetting process — not just for the inadmissible aliens seeking entry, but those attempting to sponsor them.”

“This is exactly what happens when you create an unlawful mass-parole program in order to spare your administration the political embarrassment and bad optics of overrun borders. The Biden-Harris administration should terminate the CHNV program immediately,” he said.

