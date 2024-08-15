Kamala’s Campaign Facing Lawsuit From North Dakota Radio Station After Deliberately Manipulating News Headlines

Kamala Harris’s campaign is facing a possible lawsuit after it was caught manipulating news headlines put out by a North Dakota radio station.

Steve Hallstrom, president and managing partner of Fieldstone Consulting Group that owns WDAY Radio in Fargo, North Dakota, said the Harris campaign “lied” to voters after making it appear that they were backing her bid for the White House.

“We have reached out to the Harris campaign and demanded they terminate this ad immediately, and we are considering all options here, including legal action,” he said.

“This is not right and they should not be allowed to get away with this and tarnish our reputation — whether it’s a family-owned North Dakota company like us or a major national news organization,” he continued.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit earlier this week, the Harris campaign was caught editing news headlines with Google search ads to make it appear that mainstream media outlets such as Reuters, CBS News, CNN, NPR and AP were endorsing her campaign.

While all these outlets are actively supporting Harris, this was done without their consent and is therefore seen as a major ethical breach.

Google, which is also shilling for the Harris campaign, has confirmed that their policies were not violated because the ads were marked as "sponsored."

Among the media outlets to respond to the deception was The Guardian, a left-wing British newspaper that is aggressively promoting Harris's candidacy.

“While we understand why an organization might wish to align itself with the Guardian’s trusted brand, we need to ensure it is being used appropriately and with our permission," a company spokesperson said this week.

"We’ll be reaching out to Google for more information about this practice," they added.