KAMALA’S AMERICA: Horde of Laughing Youths Chase Down and Viciously Assault 62-Year-Old New York Man During His Evening Walk – Victim Left with $5,000 in Medical Bills (VIDEO)

The soft-on-crime policies of the Democrat Party led by Kamala Harris continue to unleash terror on law-abiding citizens.

The New York Post reported on Friday that a group of nine teens viciously attacked a 62-year-old man during his evening walk.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Clove Road in the Sunnyside neighborhood just after 7 p.m. on July 15.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of one perpetrator rushing up behind the man. The man responded by jumping into the middle of a busy street to avoid getting pounded.

The rest of the group then chased him across the road. They eventually catch up to him and laugh while beating him viciously.

NEW: 62-year-old Staten Island man assaulted by a group of teens in a random attack during his evening walk. The man says he was walking when the group confronted him and asked him which fist he wanted to be punched with. He was then chased across the street where he was… pic.twitter.com/R1NO9VTd2Y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 23, 2024

The victim was left with multiple injuries, including bruises on his knee and stitches in one of his fingers. Silive.com reported that the man was transported to Richmond University Medical Center, West Brighton.

He has so far racked up approximately $5,000 in medical expenses for his injuries according to silive.com.

“His mouth is all messed up. He was blindsided and kicked all over his body,” a relative of the victim revealed to silive.com. “He fell flat on his face, not expecting anybody to hit him.”

The victim said he thought the unruly group would just play a joke on him based on one of their actions.

“He raised his fists and said, ‘Pick one,’ and I said, ‘Not interested,’” he explained to NBC New York. “I thought it was just a kid joking around.”

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella condemned the senseless violence and noted the incident could have ended with the victim getting killed.

“He was just minding his business on a beautiful summer night, walking down the street, and he ended up surrounded by a pack of individuals,” said Fossella. “He ended up running across Clove Road — he could have gotten killed, hit by a car.”

“The point is that it could have been anybody’s grandfather or grandmother just walking down the street minding their own business, and they’re assaulted, and that is just intolerable,” he added.

The victim is afraid to venture outside and wants to move from Staten Island.

“I wanna leave here, I no longer want to live here,” he said.