Kamala Surprises DNC Convention Crowd and Walks on Stage – Weird Tim Walz Cracks Up in Stands WTH? – VIDEO

Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on stage Monday night at the DNC Convention.

As usual, she couldn’t stop smiling or laughing and appeared to be two sheets in the wind.

Tim Walz cracked up in the stands like he couldn’t believe it.

It was weird.

Kamala lectured on a shared vision and thanked Old Joe Biden after her successful coup and then walked off stage. She talked about a shared vision – obviously communism. That’s all they are promoting.

Kamala Harris: “Good evening, everyone. Good evening, everyone. Good evening. It is so good to be with everyone this evening in this hall and everyone at home. This is going to be a great week. I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible President, Joe Biden, who will be speaking later tonight. Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you. Thank you, Joe. And looking out Looking out at everyone tonight, I see the beauty of our great nation. People from every corner of our country and every walk of life are here united by our shared vision for the future of our country. And this November, we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people, we are moving forward. With optimism, hope, and faith, so guided by our love of country, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us. Let us fight for the ideals we hold dear, and let us always remember, when we fight, we win. God bless you. God bless the United States of America. Good night, everyone.”

Video via Midnight Rider.