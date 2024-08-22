Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly narrowed down her proposed cabinet choices to a select few.

Unfortunately for Americans everywhere, many of these names are instantly recognizable as longtime players in Democrat party politics.

The potential appointments have been revealed in a report from Axios. Citing multiple sources, the report lists several preliminary choices for top White House positions.

The Aug. 7 report notes the choices consist mostly of veterans of previous Democratic positions.

For her secretary of state, the report claims Harris has tapped Delaware Sen. Chris Coons for the slot. Coons has previously floated restricting aid to Israel by applying conditions to it.

The appointment would obviously give Coon a considerable amount of power to carry out Harris’ vision for America.

The report also notes CIA director Bill Burns and current National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are also on the vice president’s short list to fill the secretary of state role.

Another familiar face is Harris’ reported pick for the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Pete Buttigieg, the current transportation secretary for President Joe Biden, has been eyed for the position, the Axios report says. While his ability to oversee national infrastructure is still in question after several disastrous years at the helm, the appointment would keep him around powerful players for at least four more years.

As for Eric Holder, who served as attorney general under former President Barack Obama and is now working with Harris’ campaign, he is reportedly the top candidate for the chief of staff position.

Holder’s shameful history of batting for the political left will be rewarded, it seems.

As the White House chief of staff, Holder would have a direct line to Harris and have wide-reaching powers when it comes to determining who gets the president’s time and attention.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who once appeared to be a top choice as Harris worked to decide who her running mate would be, is supposedly being looked at to oversee the Treasury Department.

For the position of attorney general, the report says Harris is considering former Sen. Doug Jones.

Jones was beaten in his home state of Alabama in 2020, seeing Republican Tommy Tuberville flip the seat red.

Other reported choices Harris is considering include investment bank president Ray McGuire for commerce secretary, and the ascension of two of Harris’ current top staffers into key White House roles.

One of those who would be moved up in position is Phil Gordon, Harris’ current national security adviser. Gordon is indicated as being a top choice for the higher national security adviser office.

Brian Fallon, Harris’ senior campaign communications adviser, would be tapped to become the White House press secretary.

In addition, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has a good chance of being awarded a position in Harris’ administration.

While none of these choices are official and all depend on Harris’ victory in November, what we’re seeing percolate up from her campaign so far indicates that her administration would be unapologetically leftist and would leave little room for anything else to breath.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.