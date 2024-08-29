Kamala Harris Met with “Trump” Chants as She Arrives to Softball CNN Interview in Georgia (VIDEO)

Where are Kamala’s supporters?

Kamala Harris and her Stolen Valor emotional support animal Tim Walz arrived at the CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday to sit down for a softball interview with host Dana Bash.

Harris was met with “Trump” chants as she arrived for her CNN interview.

Bystanders chanted “Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!” as Harris was escorted to her CNN interview.

WATCH:

Kamala was met with “Trump!” chants as she arrived for her CNN interview in Georgia We’re so back pic.twitter.com/U6PvCIhEuY — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 29, 2024

CNN’s Dana Bash interviewed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz nearly 40 days after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

Kamala Harris refuses to do a live press conference and answer any questions after she stole Biden’s delegates in July.

Harris and Walz only agreed to sit down with Dana Bash and CNN is refusing to release the full transcript of all 18 minutes.

Kamala Harris blurted out a word salad after Dana Bash teed up an easy question.

This is why Kamala Harris won’t do a live press conference.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: CNN releases the FIRST clip of their Kamala Harris and Tim Walz interview. What a joke. Dana Bash: “Generally speaking, how should voters look at some of the changes that you've made that you've explained some of here in your policy? Is it because you have more… pic.twitter.com/ysaZ3bFvRn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 29, 2024

After the CNN interview on Thursday, Kamala Harris and her Stolen Valor running mate Tim Walz spoke at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia on the final day of their bus tour.