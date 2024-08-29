Kamala Harris Met with “Trump” Chants as She Arrives to Softball CNN Interview in Georgia (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris met with “Trump” chants as she arrives to CNN interview

Where are Kamala’s supporters?

Kamala Harris and her Stolen Valor emotional support animal Tim Walz arrived at the CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday to sit down for a softball interview with host Dana Bash.

Harris was met with “Trump” chants as she arrived for her CNN interview.

Bystanders chanted “Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!” as Harris was escorted to her CNN interview.

CNN’s Dana Bash interviewed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz nearly 40 days after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

Kamala Harris refuses to do a live press conference and answer any questions after she stole Biden’s delegates in July.

Harris and Walz only agreed to sit down with Dana Bash and CNN is refusing to release the full transcript of all 18 minutes.

Kamala Harris blurted out a word salad after Dana Bash teed up an easy question.

This is why Kamala Harris won’t do a live press conference.

After the CNN interview on Thursday, Kamala Harris and her Stolen Valor running mate Tim Walz spoke at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia on the final day of their bus tour.

