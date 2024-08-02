Kamala Harris Ignores Questions After Reading Brief Statement From Her Binder – She Still Hasn’t Answered One Question Since Forcing Biden Off the Ballot (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Thursday traveled to Houston, Texas to eulogize Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s funeral.

The Clintons, who just endorsed Harris for president after she stole Biden’s delegates, greeted her at Sheila Jackson Lee’s funeral.

After the funeral, Harris headed to the airport.

She spent 30 minutes in her motorcade preparing to speak to the press. She opened her binder and read prepared remarks.

After reading a brief statement from her binder, Harris turned around and walked away.

Kamala Harris still has not answered one question – no interviews nor press conferences – after she stole Joe Biden’s delegates.

