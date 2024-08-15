Kamala Harris to Give Speech in North Carolina This Week Blaming Grocery Stores and Corporations for High Food Prices

Kamala Harris is set to give a speech in North Carolina this Friday, blaming grocery stores and corporations for high food prices.

This is dishonest and stupid. Dishonest because inflation and high food prices are being caused by the policies put in place by her and Joe Biden, not the people who run grocery stores. It’s stupid because only a moron would believe this argument.

Grocery stores have a tiny profit margin. Most grocery chains are bending over backwards to remain competitive.

Yamiche Alcindor posted this on Twitter/X:

On Friday in North Carolina, Vice President Harris intends to announce a plan to prevent corporations in the food and grocery industries from unfairly jacking up prices on consumers, by imposing the first-ever federal ban on corporate price-gouging in these industries. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 15, 2024

People immediately pushed back:

1) cause inflation

2) blame sellers of food

3) profit on ignorant voters https://t.co/rieGdmzt1w — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) August 15, 2024

So Kamala Harris is going to (pretend to) counter the high prices (she caused) by instituting some kind of communist government price controls on grocery stores. Absurd. https://t.co/YicTJ2VdYb — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 15, 2024

Government creates inflation, government then blames business for it's mistakes. Harris is committed to this absurdity. https://t.co/qXLqjf2qwT — Austin (@JuicedJag) August 15, 2024

Grocery industry has extremely low profit margins and anyone that's not an idiot knows that. They are not the reason prices are so high…Biden/Harris spending caused the spike. It's nothing but scapegoating, and the media goes along like the biased sheep they are. — Bob Kain (@NBBear2) August 15, 2024

More from Spectrum News:

Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to North Carolina on Friday for a rally in Raleigh after her scheduled trip last week was postponed due to the impact of Tropical Storm Debby. A Harris campaign official told Spectrum News that the Democratic nominee will be delivering remarks “focused on her plan to lower costs for middle-class families and take on corporate price-gouging.”… Harris pledged to combat price gouging and lower costs “on day one” of a possible administration at her event in Atlanta last month, a promise she has echoed on the campaign trail since replacing President Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket.

Grocery stores don’t cause inflation. Bad political leaders do.