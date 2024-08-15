Kamala Harris to Give Speech in North Carolina This Week Blaming Grocery Stores and Corporations for High Food Prices

Kamala Harris is set to give a speech in North Carolina this Friday, blaming grocery stores and corporations for high food prices.

This is dishonest and stupid. Dishonest because inflation and high food prices are being caused by the policies put in place by her and Joe Biden, not the people who run grocery stores. It’s stupid because only a moron would believe this argument.

Grocery stores have a tiny profit margin. Most grocery chains are bending over backwards to remain competitive.

Yamiche Alcindor posted this on Twitter/X:

People immediately pushed back:

More from Spectrum News:

Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to North Carolina on Friday for a rally in Raleigh after her scheduled trip last week was postponed due to the impact of Tropical Storm Debby.

A Harris campaign official told Spectrum News that the Democratic nominee will be delivering remarks “focused on her plan to lower costs for middle-class families and take on corporate price-gouging.”…

Harris pledged to combat price gouging and lower costs “on day one” of a possible administration at her event in Atlanta last month, a promise she has echoed on the campaign trail since replacing President Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket.

Grocery stores don’t cause inflation. Bad political leaders do.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 