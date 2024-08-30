Kamala Harris Falls Apart at Georgia Campaign Event, Sounds More Incoherent Than Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Is Kamala Harris drunk?

Kamala Harris and Stolen Valor Tim Walz spoke at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia on the final day of their bus tour.

With no famous singer performing, the Harris campaign had to bus in supporters.

WATCH:

When there are no music stars available, Kamala Harris turns to bussing supporters into her rallies. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/Subzq92TlL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 29, 2024

Kamala Harris fell apart at her Savannah campaign event.

She managed to make Joe Biden look coherent.

“He even called for termination of the United States supreme, the c— the supreme land of our nation – the United States Constitution!” Harris said.

WATCH:

KAMALA: “He even called for termination of the United States supreme, the c— the supreme land of our nation!” What? pic.twitter.com/A68E6TLSFq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 29, 2024

Far-left pro-Gaza supporters interrupted Kamala Harris’s campaign speech.

WATCH:

Yikes! Kamala’s got protesters again. pic.twitter.com/ZLvt1g0HtD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 29, 2024

“Hold up, hold up for a second. Hold up for a second. Let me just say something. Let me just say something … I am speaking now,” Harris said.

WATCH: