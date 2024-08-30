Kamala Harris Falls Apart at Georgia Campaign Event, Sounds More Incoherent Than Joe Biden (VIDEO)

by

Is Kamala Harris drunk?

Kamala Harris and Stolen Valor Tim Walz spoke at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia on the final day of their bus tour.

With no famous singer performing, the Harris campaign had to bus in supporters.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris fell apart at her Savannah campaign event.

She managed to make Joe Biden look coherent.

“He even called for termination of the United States supreme, the c— the supreme land of our nation – the United States Constitution!” Harris said.

WATCH:

Far-left pro-Gaza supporters interrupted Kamala Harris’s campaign speech.

WATCH:

“Hold up, hold up for a second. Hold up for a second. Let me just say something. Let me just say something … I am speaking now,” Harris said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 