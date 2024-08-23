Kamala Harris at DNC Claims That Trump Threw Away People’s Votes – But That’s Exactly What Democrats Did to Install Her as Their Nominee

If you missed Kamala Harris’s speech at the Democrat National Convention, you didn’t miss much. The first act was all biography. The second act was all Trump bashing, naturally.

In one of the most stunning moments, she accused Trump of throwing away people’s votes. This is especially rich because Kamala wouldn’t even be the Democrat nominee without the Democrat party throwing away millions of votes from Democrat primary voters who voted for Biden.

Watch:

JUST IN: Kamala Harris, who is only the Democratic nominee because all of Joe Biden's votes got thrown away, says Trump wants to throw away people's votes. Remarkable. "Donald Trump tried to throw away your votes. When he failed, he sent an armed mob to the United States… pic.twitter.com/mapfwQ3wdk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 23, 2024

Here are some other notable moments:

Kamala claims she "fought against the cartels." REALITY: Kamala allowed drug cartels to wage war on America, steal innocent lives, and ravage our communities with deadly drugs. pic.twitter.com/DSsRM3WCND — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024

KAMALA HARRIS: “I know the importance of safety and security especially at our border.” Blatant LIES. pic.twitter.com/hKFd9NAlxS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 23, 2024

KAMALA HARRIS: "Trump threatened to abandon NATO. He encouraged Putin to invade our allies." WRONG. President Trump made NATO stronger than it's ever been. And last time we checked, Putin invaded Ukraine on your watch. pic.twitter.com/4O5zCgoNFE — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024

Kamala says she accepts the Democrat nomination on behalf “of the people.” She received zero votes. pic.twitter.com/oTIcWqtMFW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 23, 2024

Kamala Harris after allowing 10 million illegal aliens to invade America: “I refuse to play politics with our security.” pic.twitter.com/sbKgx7AgOh — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 23, 2024

Border Czar Kamala Harris after letting 20 million illegal aliens into the country: "I know we can live up to our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants and reform our broken immigration system. We can create a pathway to citizenship and secure our border." pic.twitter.com/Dcmb1xKwyy — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 23, 2024

The best thing about her speech was that it was mercifully short.