Kamala Harris at DNC Claims That Trump Threw Away People’s Votes – But That’s Exactly What Democrats Did to Install Her as Their Nominee

If you missed Kamala Harris’s speech at the Democrat National Convention, you didn’t miss much. The first act was all biography. The second act was all Trump bashing, naturally.

In one of the most stunning moments, she accused Trump of throwing away people’s votes. This is especially rich because Kamala wouldn’t even be the Democrat nominee without the Democrat party throwing away millions of votes from Democrat primary voters who voted for Biden.

Here are some other notable moments:

The best thing about her speech was that it was mercifully short.

