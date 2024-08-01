Kamala Harris Calls Herself “President” While Delivering Eulogy at Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s Funeral (VIDEO)

Vice President Kamala Harris called herself the “president” while delivering a eulogy for the late Democrat Representative Sheila Jackson Lee.

While speaking at Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s funeral service in Houston, Kamala Harris celebrated Lee’s work around her community and mentioned Lee’s legislation, making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Harris proceeded to mention how she also played a role in making Juneteenth into a federal holiday.

She stated, “Which as a US Senator, I was proud to co-sponsor and then as president..”

Noticing she made a mistake, Harris corrected herself and continued, “As vice president, corrected here it was my honor with the president! With the president!”

WATCH:

VP @KamalaHarris accidentally referred to herself as “president” before correcting herself. She also put on a southern accent at the eulogy of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Weird. pic.twitter.com/wwROVno04Y — Etana Hecht (@etanadeeIL) August 1, 2024

Per The New York Post:

Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally called herself the “president” Thursday while delivering a eulogy for late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), causing the crowd to go wild as she repeatedly corrected herself. Harris, standing beside Democratic leaders including Bill and Hillary Clinton, was speaking in Houston about the late congresswoman’s long career in public service. She recalled that Jackson Lee introduced legislation to make Juneteenth – the day marking the end of slavery in the US – a federal holiday. “Which as a US Senator, I was proud to co-sponsor and then as presi–” Harris said about her role in getting the bill through, before correcting herself. “As vice president it was my honor – with the president! With the president!” she said as the crowd applauded and cheered.

Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary Hillary Clinton, members of the U.S. House, and Grammy Award-winning singer Stevie Wonder were also in attendance at the funeral.