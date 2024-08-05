Kamala Campaign Is Paying Online Influencers and Celebrities $20,000 to Attend the DNC in Chicago – The DNC Values Their Online Influencers

The DNC is paying online influencers to attend their convention this year in Chicago.

The Kamala Campaign is allegedly paying its online influencers and celebrities $20,000 each to attend the DNC Convention in Chicago in August.

An email is being sent to their top influencers to pay them to come to the Chicago DNC.

Democrats value their online influencers. And they know they have no real grassroots support – especially with their weak candidates and dangerous agenda.

You would think that with the Democrats owning the Marxist media they would not be so interested in supporting their online personalities. But that is not true. Democrats understand that paying their online influencers is an investment.

Republicans don’t see things this way.

Here is a copy of the email that is being sent around.

Via Dom Lucre

Dom Lucre posted this on Sunday.

Dom Lucre released a video on Sunday on this program.

Democrats understand media.

For the record – The Gateway Pundit has been around for nearly 20 years. We can write essays on how the DNC and Republicans support and value their online influencers.

