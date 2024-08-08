JUST IN: Trump and Kamala Harris Agree to ABC Debate on September 10

President Trump held a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday.

Trump took questions from reporters for over an hour. There was wall-to-wall coverage of Trump’s presser.

President Trump has been answering questions from the media for over an hour… WHERE'S KAMALA? pic.twitter.com/ro9OXczDpu — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has not answered a single question in 18 days since she forced Joe Biden off the ballot last month.

Trump on Thursday agreed to debates with Fox News on September 4, ABC on September 10 and NBC on September 25.

WATCH:

President Trump has agreed to debates with Fox News on September 4, ABC on September 10, and NBC on September 25. The Trump-Vance campaign has also agreed to a VP debate with CBS. pic.twitter.com/sr54qy0sUq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 8, 2024

Kamala Harris agreed to the ABC debate.

ABC News reported: