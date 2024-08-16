JUST IN: Trump Campaign Announces White House Transition Team

The Trump Campaign on Friday announced a White House transition team which includes Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Linda McMahon, Co-chair

Howard Lutnick, Co-chair

Senator JD Vance, Honorary Chair

Donald Trump Jr., Honorary Chair

Eric Trump, Honorary Chair

Linda McMahon is the former president of the WWE and previously served as Trump’s administrator of the SBA.

Howard Lutnick is the billionaire CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a large financial firm.

“The 2024 GOP Platform to Make America Great Again is a forward-looking agenda that will deliver safety, prosperity and freedom for the American people. My administration will deliver on these bold promises,” Trump said in a statement.

“We will restore strength, competence and common sense to the Oval Office. I have absolute confidence the Trump-Vance Administration will be ready to govern effectively on Day One.”

The announcement comes as there is just 81 days until Election Day.

According to a new Rasmussen Poll released on Friday: “If the 2024 election were between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, who would you vote for?”

Independents Only-

Trump: 49% (+9)

Harris: 40%

Someone Else: 7%

Not Sure: 5%