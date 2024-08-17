JUST IN: Security Officers Exchange Gunfire with Multiple Active Shooters at Air Force Base in San Antonio

Security officers exchanged gunfire with multiple active shooters at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Multiple active shooters tried to breach the main gate at the Chapman Training Annex around 4:30 am on Saturday, according to KSAT.

No injuries were reported. It is unclear how many shooters were at the main gate.

The shooters had no affiliation with the military, KSAT reported.

According to Fox News, the security officers were fired upon by suspects in a sedan.

Fox News reported:

Security forces at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland (JBSA) returned fire early Saturday on at least one drive-by suspect who is accused of firing upon the main gate at the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex, a JBSA spokesperson tells Fox News Digital. The officers were fired upon at around 4:30 a.m. by at least one suspect in a sedan and immediately returned fire. There were no injuries reported, and the gate was shut for a number of hours. It is unclear how many shooters were involved and how many times they fired upon the base. “There was no active threat to the installation … and our security forces responded to mitigate the threat,” spokesperson Stefanie Antosh said, noting that the suspect or suspects did not try to breach the gates.

The motive for the shooting is not known. No details about the suspects were released.