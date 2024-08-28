The FBI released new photos of the firearm Thomas Crooks used to shoot President Trump and explosives found in his car at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

The bureau said the investigation into the attempted assassination of Trump is still ongoing and a motive is unclear.

Four photos released by the FBI on Wednesday:

The FBI absurdly claimed Thomas Crooks used an air conditioning unit to climb on top of the roof of the AGR building.

According to the FBI, accounts tied to Thomas Crooks searched for explosive devices as early as 2019.

“As early as 2019, accounts tied to Crooks searched for explosive devices including “detonating cord,” “how to make a bomb from fertilizer” and “how do remote detonators work,” Rojek said.” – CBS News reported.

The FBI said accounts tied to Crooks searched for topics related to Trump, Biden and dates for the DNC and RNC conventions.

“Beginning in late September 2023, an online account tied to Crooks was used to search for Trump campaign events scheduled in Pennsylvania, Rojek said. From April 2024 through July 12, the gunman searched for information on campaign events for both Trump and President Biden. Once the Trump rally was announced in Butler, he searched for specifics about that venue, including “Butler farm show podium,” according to Rojek.” CBS News reported.

