Judge Lets Former Democrat City Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas Walk Free Despite Guilty Plea for Stealing Over $200K in COVID Relief and Unemployment Funds

A San Diego judge has allowed former Chula Vista City Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas to avoid jail time despite her guilty plea for defrauding the government of over $200,000 in COVID relief and unemployment funds.

Andrea Cardenas, who had been a rising star in the Democrat Party, and her brother, Jesus Cardenas, a former chief of staff to San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, are at the center of a corruption scandal.

The charges revolve around their alleged fraudulent acquisition of a $176,227 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for their venture, Grassroots Resources, a local government and political consulting firm.

According to court documents, Jesus Cardenas misrepresented the nature and scale of their political consulting firm, falsely claiming it employed 34 people.

This lie allowed the Cardenas siblings to siphon off critical funds meant to keep struggling businesses afloat during the pandemic. Instead, these funds were used to line their pockets.

Andrea Cardenas played a crucial role in this deceit. She reportedly altered information provided to lenders, substituting Grassroots Resources’ details with those of a marijuana dispensary, Harbor Collective.

Her involvement didn’t stop there. La Prensa reported that she declared a significant income from Grassroots Resources while simultaneously denying the existence of any employees when the firm pursued a consulting contract with a local public water agency.

Despite the severity of the charges, Andrea Cardenas faced only probation, with no jail time, and ordered to pay restitution.

This lenient sentence has been met with widespread criticism, with many pointing out that ordinary citizens committing similar fraud would likely face much harsher penalties.

Prosecutors had argued for 180 days in custody, emphasizing that Cardenas knew exactly what she was doing and that her actions were premeditated.

During her sentencing, Cardenas attempted to garner sympathy by describing the difficulties she faces as a caretaker for her ailing parents and as an immigrant, arguing that her actions were a mistake made under duress.

"I have received a lot of email threats on the social media. I've been screamed at on the street in front of my house and told that were to come to my house. I've been subjected to vital language that I've never experienced... I know that this is not pretty standard in politics, but my parents are my number one priority," said Cardenas at the sentencing.

Her defense attorney further tried to downplay her culpability by comparing her to other local politicians who avoided jail time for their crimes, even suggesting that her brother should bear the brunt of the blame.

These excuses do not justify the leniency shown by the judge, especially given the significant amount of money involved and the betrayal of public trust.

According to 10 News:

"Cardenas was ordered Wednesday to pay over $176,000 to the Small Business Administration and over $28,000 to the Employment Development Department, which will be paid by both her and her brother. Another restitution amount to the Franchise Tax Board related to failing to file tax returns will be determined in the future. Her sentence also includes a requirement to complete 100 hours of volunteer work with any nonprofit. Cardenas' sentencing came about five months after her brother was sentenced to two years probation and 180 days in custody, with the custodial time spent in the work furlough program and home detention. As part of their pleas, six other felony counts of conspiracy, money laundering and failing to file tax returns were dismissed."

As if the situation couldn’t get any more complicated, the California Fair Political Practices Commission is now investigating a political action committee linked to the Cardenas siblings. While details remain scarce—officials declined to comment specifically on this case—the potential for additional fines or charges looms large over both Andrea and Jesus.

